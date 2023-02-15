Encore Data Products Wows at 2023 TCEA Conference in San Antonio

/EIN News/ -- Lafayette, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Lafayette, CO - Encore Data Products, the bulk school audio-video products retailer, recently attended the 2023 TCEA Convention & Exposition, one of the most popular ed tech conferences in the country.

The TCEA (Texas Computer Education Association) is the largest nonprofit ed tech association in the United States. It has been championing the use of innovative technologies in the classroom for over four decades. The 2023 TCEA Convention & Exposition, now in its 43rd year, focuses on connecting educators with innovative teaching strategies and techniques, as well as with each other. The Edutech conference had a comprehensive session schedule of over 700 education topics such as STEAM, English language arts, digital citizenship, leadership, and more. This multitude of sessions allowed each educator in attendance to have a truly customized experience that speaks to their needs and interests.

The 2023 TCEA Convention & Exposition was held from January 30 to February 2, 2023, in San Antonio, TX, at the Henry B. González Convention Center. The spokesperson for Encore Data Products spoke about the company’s goals at the 2023 TCEA convention by saying, “The annual TCEA conference is an excellent resource for educators looking to better engage their students through technology while maintaining a focus on solid teaching.This year’s conference inspired teachers and school administrators to imagine a bright future for their students with the latest high-tech products and curriculum. We were excited to participate and network with education professionals who want to give their students the best of what is currently available in the audio-video technology space. The conference’s attendees found tremendous value in our extensive product catalog.”

In conjunction with the TCEA Convention & Exposition, Encore Data Products hosted a customer appreciation and networking event for Texas customers with their brand partners, AVID Products and Cyber Acoustics. The event was held on the first night of the Convention at Casa Rio, a historic Mexican Restaurant on the San Antonio Riverwalk. Participants enjoyed food, fun, conversation, gratitude and parting gifts for their continued patronage.

Encore Data Products is a Lafayette, Colorado-based company that provides the education, health and fitness, hospitality, business, and government industries with high-quality audio-visual equipment and technology accessories. The company’s range of products includes headphones, AV technology, cleaning supplies, and AV accessories. It offers everyday low pricing 5-45% below MSRP on top brands with free shipping on most ground orders over $49.99.

Encore Data Products’ offerings in the headphone category include school headphones, headphones with microphones, disposable headphones, earbuds, hearing protection, and lab packs & listening centers. Its AV technology products include document & web cameras, PA systems and microphones, docking stations, charge & sync, recorders/players, laptops (for kids), sports & stage communication systems, tour and language interpretation systems, and podcasting & streaming setups. The company also provides cleaning supplies such as wipes & sanitizers (plus dispensers), headphone covers, microphone covers, electronic sanitizers, and hot towels for the maintenance of AV equipment. Finally, it also offers various AV accessories such as cases, carts, cables & adapters, keyboards and mice, STEAM & STEM, and medical-grade media.

Encore Data Products can supply critical audio-video equipment for schools, businesses, libraries, medical centers, fitness centers, museums, tour buses, home theaters, call centers, distance learning, remote work, and more.

