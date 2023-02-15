DreamBox Learning® Expands into PreK-2 Reading with Launch of Reading Park

Intelligent adaptive learning platform combined with structured literacy pedagogy provides earliest readers with necessary foundational skills for successful and productive learning

In response to nationwide declines in student reading scores, today DreamBox Learning, Inc.® ("DreamBox"), the only provider of solutions rated "Strong" by Johns Hopkins' EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading and pioneer of intelligent adaptive learning, announced the launch of DreamBox Reading Park™, an expansion of its reading portfolio to PreK-2 students nationwide. Through the launch, DreamBox is bringing its patented, state-of-the-art adaptive platform for the first time to PreK-2 readers, offering personalized learning paths that adapt in real-time to every interaction, both within and between lessons, in a playful, engaging learning environment. Reading Park meets Foundational Reading Standards for grades K-2 as outlined in national and state English Language Arts (ELA) standards.

DreamBox's intelligent adaptive learning platform leverages cognitive science and learning principles to engage and support students at any age. Through Reading Park, DreamBox combines the company's best-in-class platform with an evidence-based, structured literacy approach that empowers students to more effectively learn to read. Hundreds of teacher-crafted foundational reading lessons are available in a scope and sequence that maximizes educational outcomes.

"We could not be more thrilled to launch Reading Park and bring our intelligent adaptive learning platform to students just beginning their reading journeys," said Jessie Woolley-Wilson, CEO and President of DreamBox Learning. "As an early innovator in education technology, we have seen firsthand how complementing teacher instruction with proven-effective adaptive technology can help build students' confidence, critical thinking skills, and a lifelong love of learning. With Reading Park, we are opening access to an engaging, personalized learning experience that meets the earliest of readers exactly where they are and encourages a joy for reading that will not only set students up for success throughout their educational careers, but also in life."

Key features of Reading Park include:

Personalized Learning Experience: Many learning programs personalize instruction by assessing if students find correct answers. Reading Park goes far deeper, individualizing learning paths for each student by assessing how and why students answer questions. Reading Park scaffolds lessons to ensure individual learning needs are addressed in the moment, while also providing lessons at the right time that are challenging, but not too difficult, to motivate and engage students.

Pedagogical Research-Based Curriculum: Lessons are designed to maximize each student's ability to practice and master foundational literacy skills. Based on structured literacy and foundational reading concepts, students will develop phonemic awareness, phonics, decoding, spelling, and fluency skills at their own pace and experience level.

Phonemic Awareness and Phonics: Decades of research show the structured literacy method is the most effective for students to learn to read. Reading Park can support educators to teach phonemic awareness and phonics in their classrooms, regardless of whether they have been trained on teaching these skills.

Engaging for Young Learners: With features like awards and exploration, Reading Park is engaging for younger learners, including pre-readers or early readers. Reading Park also uses a custom, enhanced version of Andika, a sans-serif font that is designed specifically for literacy use and closely resembles written letters to set the groundwork for a reading and writing connection.

"Reading scores have been flat in the U.S. for decades despite the use of technology to help improve outcomes. Our new Reading Park program, with its proven-effective adaptive engine, will be a game-changer," said Randi Bender, Vice President of Literacy Curriculum and Assessment at DreamBox Learning. "Reading Park combines patented technology with a structured literacy approach to teaching that is essential for PreK-2 students. Since third grade reading readiness is a key indicator of students' future academic success, it's critical that we help our youngest learners acquire foundational reading skills by the end of second grade."

Reading Park is the latest evidence-based reading solution added to DreamBox's portfolio of K-8 mathematics and PreK-12 reading solutions designed to accelerate student learning for nearly 6 million students and empower nearly 400,000 educators with actionable data insights.

About DreamBox Learning

DreamBox Learning, the leading Pre-K through 12 education technology provider, is radically transforming the way the world learns. As the only dual-discipline solution rated "Strong" by Johns Hopkins' EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading, DreamBox uniquely provides schools high-quality adaptive learning solutions independently proven to accelerate student growth. Built by teachers and for teachers, DreamBox empowers educators with robust data analytics and content-specific professional development solutions to complement instruction. DreamBox supports 400,000 educators and approximately 6 million students in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and throughout the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit https://www.dreambox.com/.

