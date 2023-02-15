NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support mental health among Black youth in Ottawa
February 15, 2023 3:33 PM | 1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an important announcement of support for mental health among Black youth in Ottawa.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Media may attend the announcement either in person or via Zoom.
Date
February 16, 2023
Time
9:00 AM (EST)
Location
The event will be held in person at:
Centre for Resilience & Social Development
1376 Bank Street, 5th Floor
Ottawa, Ontario K1H 7Y3
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/62356020890
Passcode: 594224
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada
