Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,365 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support mental health among Black youth in Ottawa

February 15, 2023 3:33 PM | 1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The  Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an important announcement of support for mental health among Black youth in Ottawa.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Media may attend the announcement either in person or via Zoom.

Date
February 16, 2023

Time
9:00 AM (EST)

Location

The event will be held in person at:

Centre for Resilience & Social Development
1376 Bank Street, 5th Floor
Ottawa, Ontario K1H 7Y3

Media may also join by Zoom:
 https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/62356020890 
Passcode: 594224

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/15/c2723.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support mental health among Black youth in Ottawa

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.