Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., "Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings" or the "Company") announced today it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The Company also invites any verified retail or institutional NCLH shareholder to use its shareholder Q&A platform to submit and upvote questions to management ahead of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. A top ranked, appropriate, question relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities will be addressed by management during the upcoming conference call and webcast. Starting on Monday, February 20th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Q4 & FY 2022 Q&A link. The Q&A platform will remain open until approximately 24 hours before the start of the earnings call on February 28th.

The conference call will be webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available here on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 29 ships with over 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations worldwide. The Company has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery across its three brands.