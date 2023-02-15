Submit Release
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $18.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income(1) was $21.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $17.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Effective December 31, 2022, the Company adjusts for net realized and unrealized gains and losses when calculating and presenting adjusted net income, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted return on equity. All prior year amounts have been adjusted accordingly.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 59.5% to $239.1 million compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Net income of $18.8 million, compared to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $21.1 million, compared to $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Total loss ratio of 22.4% compared to 15.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Combined ratio of 75.5% compared to 75.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4%, compared to 70.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Annualized return on equity of 19.9%, compared to 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 22.4%, compared to 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 64.8% to $881.9 million compared to $535.2 million in 2021
  • Net income of $52.2 million, compared to $45.8 million in 2021
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $71.3 million, compared to $52.4 million in 2021
  • Total loss ratio of 24.9%, compared to 17.7% in 2021
  • Combined ratio of 80.4%, compared to 80.0% in 2021
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 75.6%, compared to 76.1% in 2021
  • Return on equity of 13.4%, compared to 12.1% in 2021
  • Adjusted return on equity(1) of 18.3%, compared to 13.8% in 2021

(1)  See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Palomar’s strong fourth quarter results are the final illustration of success in a record-setting year. During the quarter we generated nearly 60% top-line growth while also achieving strong profitability with an annualized adjusted return on equity of 22.4%. For the full year 2022, we delivered record premium growth and earnings, generating an adjusted ROE of 18.3%. The fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate further execution of Palomar 2X, our strategy to profitably grow the company, deliver predictable earnings, and achieve an ROE in excess of 20% while maintaining industry leading profit margins.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Looking to 2023, we expect to earn adjusted net income of $86 million to $90 million. This guidance implies 23% net income growth and an adjusted ROE of 21% at the midpoint of our expected range – a target that exceeds our PLMR 2X stated objective of 20%. We believe our guidance points to the durability of our business model as we successfully navigate the reinsurance market; execute on diversifying endeavors like PLMR-Front as well as our casualty and inland marine divisions; and invest in underwriting talent, technology and data analytics to support new and existing products.” 

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 59.5% to $239.1 million compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, while net earned premiums increased 21.2% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $18.4 million including $16.6 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, and $1.9 million of unfavorable catastrophe development from prior periods. The loss ratio for the quarter was 22.4%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 2.3%(1) and an attritional loss ratio of 20.1%, compared to a loss ratio of 15.0% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of negative 2.5% and attritional loss ratio of 17.5%.

Underwriting income(1) for the fourth quarter was $20.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.5% compared to underwriting income of $17.0 million and a combined ratio of 75.0% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $23.5 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $19.9 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 70.7% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 81.6% to $4.4 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.81 years at December 31, 2022. Cash and invested assets totaled $621.8 million at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $2.0 million in last year’s fourth quarter.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 24.9% compared to 22.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the current quarter and prior year quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $384.8 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $394.2 million at December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 19.9% compared to 17.2% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 22.4% compared to 18.2% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 222,217 shares for $11.1 million of the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of December 31, 2022, $65.6 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2023 Outlook
For the full year 2023, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $86 million to $90 million. This includes catastrophe flood losses incurred in the first quarter of approximately $2.5 million. The expected results do not include any additional catastrophe losses.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday February 16, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 16, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13735679. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 23, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. 
To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

    Three months ended
 		               
    December 31,
 		          Percent  
    2022
 		  2021
 		  Change
 		  Change  
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)    
Gross written premiums   $ 239,117     $ 149,908     $ 89,209     59.5   %
Ceded written premiums     (150,466 )     (70,437 )     (80,029 )   113.6   %
Net written premiums     88,651       79,471       9,180     11.6   %
Net earned premiums     82,228       67,840       14,388     21.2   %
Commission and other income     1,143       872       271     31.1   %
Total underwriting revenue(1)     83,371       68,712       14,659     21.3   %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     18,421       10,169       8,252     81.1   %
Acquisition expenses     26,843       27,284       (441 )   (1.6 ) %
Other underwriting expenses     17,986       14,285       3,701     25.9   %
Underwriting income(1)     20,121       16,974       3,147     18.5   %
Interest expense     (398 )     (40 )     (358 )   NM    
Net investment income     4,415       2,431       1,984     81.6   %
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments     841       2,029       (1,188 )   (58.6 ) %
Income before income taxes     24,979       21,394       3,585     16.8   %
Income tax expense     6,219       4,762       1,457     30.6   %
Net income   $ 18,760     $ 16,632     $ 2,128     12.8   %
Adjustments:                                
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments(2)     (841 )     (2,029 )     1,188     (58.6 ) %
Expenses associated with transactions           153       (153 )   (100.0 ) %
Stock-based compensation expense     3,068       2,214       854     38.6   %
Amortization of intangibles     313       547       (234 )   (42.8 ) %
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate           5       (5 )   (100.0 ) %
Tax impact     (214 )     76       (290 )   (381.6 ) %
Adjusted net income(1) (2)   $ 21,086     $ 17,598     $ 3,488     19.8   %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                                
Annualized return on equity     19.9   %   17.2   %              
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)     22.4   %   18.2   %              
Loss ratio     22.4   %   15.0   %              
Expense ratio     53.1   %   60.0   %              
Combined ratio     75.5   %   75.0   %              
Adjusted combined ratio(1)     71.4   %   70.7   %              
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.73     $ 0.64                  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)   $ 0.82     $ 0.68                  
Catastrophe losses   $ 1,865     $ (1,704 )                
Catastrophe loss ratio(1)     2.3   %   (2.5 ) %              
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)     69.2   %   73.2   %              
Adjusted underwriting income(1)   $ 23,502     $ 19,893     $ 3,609     18.1   %
NM-Not Meaningful                                

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(2)- Beginning with this earnings release, we are including the impact of net realized and unrealized losses and gains on investments as an adjustment to our net income. As this line is primarily driven by equity market fluctuations rather than our underlying business performance, we believe adding this adjustment provides a more meaningful comparison of our performance. We have also changed the prior year adjusted net income to conform to this presentation.

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

    Year ended                    
    December 31,               Percent    
    2022     2021     Change     Change    
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)    
Gross written premiums   $ 881,868     $ 535,175     $ 346,693     64.8   %
Ceded written premiums     (524,575 )     (223,443 )     (301,132 )   134.8   %
Net written premiums     357,293       311,732       45,561     14.6   %
Net earned premiums     316,466       233,826       82,640     35.3   %
Commission and other income     4,272       3,608       664     18.4   %
Total underwriting revenue(1)     320,738       237,434       83,304     35.1   %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     78,672       41,457       37,215     89.8   %
Acquisition expenses     110,771       95,433       15,338     16.1   %
Other underwriting expenses     69,219       53,723       15,496     28.8   %
Underwriting income(1)     62,076       46,821       15,255     32.6   %
Interest expense     (873 )     (40 )     (833 )   NM    
Net investment income     13,877       9,080       4,797     52.8   %
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments     (7,529 )     1,277       (8,806 )   NM    
Income before income taxes     67,551       57,138       10,413     18.2   %
Income tax expense     15,381       11,291       4,090     36.2   %
Net income   $ 52,170     $ 45,847     $ 6,323     13.8   %
Adjustments:                                
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments(2)     7,529       (1,277 )     8,806     NM    
Expenses associated with transactions     130       563       (433 )   (76.9 ) %
Stock-based compensation expense     11,624       5,584       6,040     108.2   %
Amortization of intangibles     1,255       1,251       4     0.3   %
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate     1,992       1,704       288     16.9   %
Tax impact     (3,366 )     (1,238 )     (2,128 )   171.9   %
Adjusted net income(1) (2)   $ 71,334     $ 52,434     $ 18,900     36.0   %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                                
Return on equity     13.4   %   12.1   %              
Adjusted return on equity(1)     18.3   %   13.8   %              
Loss ratio     24.9   %   17.7   %              
Expense ratio     55.5   %   62.2   %              
Combined ratio     80.4   %   80.0   %              
Adjusted combined ratio(1)     75.6   %   76.1   %              
Diluted earnings per share   $ 2.02     $ 1.76                  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)   $ 2.77     $ 2.01                  
Catastrophe losses   $ 15,394     $ 5,015                  
Catastrophe loss ratio(1)     4.9   %   2.1   %              
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)     70.8   %   73.9   %              
Adjusted underwriting income(1)   $ 77,077     $ 55,923     $ 21,154     37.8   %
NM-Not Meaningful                                
                                 

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

    December 31,     December 31,
 		 
    2022     2021
 		 
Assets                  
Investments:                  
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $561,580 in 2022; $426,122 in 2021)   $ 515,064     $ 432,682    
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $42,352 in 2022; $31,834 in 2021)     38,576       33,261    
Total investments     553,640       465,943    
Cash and cash equivalents     68,108       50,284    
Restricted cash     56       87    
Accrued investment income     3,777       2,725    
Premium receivable     159,025       88,012    
Deferred policy acquisition costs     56,740       55,953    
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses     35,425       29,368    
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses     153,895       127,947    
Ceded unearned premiums     204,084       58,315    
Prepaid expenses and other assets     44,582       37,072    
Deferred tax assets, net     10,622          
Property and equipment, net     603       527    
Intangible assets, net     8,261       9,501    
Total assets   $ 1,298,818     $ 925,734    
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                  
Liabilities:                  
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities   $ 25,760     $ 21,284    
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses     231,415       173,366    
Unearned premiums     471,314       284,665    
Ceded premium payable     138,495       37,460    
Funds held under reinsurance treaty     10,680       10,882    
Deferred tax liabilities, net           3,908    
Borrowings from credit agreements     36,400          
Total liabilities     914,064       531,565    
Stockholders' equity:                  
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021              
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,027,467 and 25,428,929 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively     3       3    
Additional paid-in capital     333,557       318,902    
Accumulated other comprehensive income     (36,514 )     5,312    
Retained earnings     87,708       69,952    
Total stockholders' equity     384,754       394,169    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,298,818     $ 925,734    
                   

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

    Three Months Ended
 		  Year Ended
 		 
    December 31,
 		  December 31,
 		 
    2022
 		  2021
 		  2022
 		  2021
 		 
Revenues:                                  
Gross written premiums   $ 239,117     $ 149,908     $ 881,868     $ 535,175    
Ceded written premiums     (150,466 )     (70,437 )     (524,575 )     (223,443 )  
Net written premiums     88,651       79,471       357,293       311,732    
Change in unearned premiums     (6,423 )     (11,631 )     (40,827 )     (77,906 )  
Net earned premiums     82,228       67,840       316,466       233,826    
Net investment income     4,415       2,431       13,877       9,080    
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments     841       2,029       (7,529 )     1,277    
Commission and other income     1,143       872       4,272       3,608    
Total revenues     88,627       73,172       327,086       247,791    
Expenses:                                  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     18,421       10,169       78,672       41,457    
Acquisition expenses     26,843       27,284       110,771       95,433    
Other underwriting expenses     17,986       14,285       69,219       53,723    
Interest expense     398       40       873       40    
Total expenses     63,648       51,778       259,535       190,653    
Income before income taxes     24,979       21,394       67,551       57,138    
Income tax expense     6,219       4,762       15,381       11,291    
Net income     18,760       16,632       52,170       45,847    
Other comprehensive income, net:                                  
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively     6,114       (2,790 )     (41,827 )     (7,934 )  
Net comprehensive income   $ 24,874     $ 13,842     $ 10,343     $ 37,913    
Per Share Data:                                  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.74     $ 0.65     $ 2.07     $ 1.80    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.73     $ 0.64     $ 2.02     $ 1.76    
                                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                                  
Basic     25,199,074       25,419,477       25,243,397       25,459,514    
Diluted     25,729,681       26,045,213       25,796,008       26,111,904    
                                   

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

    Three Months Ended December 31,       Year Ended December 31,  
    2022   2021     2022   2021  
    ($ in thousands)       ($ in thousands)  
            % of         % of           % of         % of  
    Amount     GWP   Amount   GWP     Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP  
Product                                              
Fronting   $ 69,003     28.9 % $ 11,459   7.7 %   $ 223,249   25.3 % $ 11,459   2.2 %
Residential Earthquake     53,808     22.5 %   42,883   28.6 %     213,803   24.2 %   171,048   32.0 %
Commercial Earthquake     40,782     17.1 %   24,500   16.3 %     131,677   14.9 %   90,552   16.9 %
Inland Marine     32,855     13.7 %   18,077   12.1 %     105,068   11.9 %   57,124   10.7 %
Commercial All Risk     10,025     4.2 %   8,609   5.7 %     51,671   5.9 %   38,640   7.2 %
Casualty     10,078     4.2 %   4,080   2.7 %     35,791   4.1 %   9,584   1.9 %
Hawaii Hurricane     8,388     3.5 %   7,377   4.9 %     32,967   3.7 %   30,298   5.6 %
Residential Flood     4,089     1.7 %   3,218   2.2 %     14,539   1.7 %   11,652   2.2 %
Specialty Homeowners     (108 )   %   14,875   9.9 %     29,959   3.4 %   67,894   12.7 %
Other     10,197     4.2 %   14,830   9.9 %     43,144   4.9 %   46,924   8.6 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 239,117     100.0 % $ 149,908   100.0 %   $ 881,868   100.0 % $ 535,175   100.0 %


    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    2022   2021     2022   2021  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
            % of         % of           % of         % of  
    Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP     Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP  
State                                              
California   $ 128,490     53.7 % $ 63,956   42.7 %   $ 418,809   47.5 % $ 244,416   45.6 %
Texas     18,960     7.9 %   14,729   9.8 %     90,459   10.3 %   62,893   11.8 %
Washington     12,436     5.2 %   7,671   5.1 %     41,827   4.7 %   23,608   4.4 %
Florida     11,499     4.8 %   8,407   5.6 %     38,715   4.4 %   27,386   5.1 %
Hawaii     10,428     4.4 %   8,680   5.8 %     40,157   4.5 %   34,993   6.5 %
Oregon     7,625     3.2 %   3,991   2.7 %     24,108   2.7 %   13,677   2.6 %
Illinois     4,215     1.8 %   3,465   2.3 %     17,368   2.0 %   12,133   2.3 %
New York     4,109     1.7 %   1,790   1.2 %     12,510   1.4 %   3,077   0.6 %
Other     41,355     17.3 %   37,219   24.8 %     197,915   22.5 %   112,992   21.1 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 239,117     100.0 % $ 149,908   100.0 %   $ 881,868   100.0 % $ 535,175   100.0 %


    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,
 		 
    2022   2021     2022   2021  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
            % of         % of           % of         % of  
    Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP     Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP  
Subsidiary                                              
PSIC   $ 132,562     55.4 % $ 97,074   64.8 %   $ 489,720   55.5 % $ 383,064   71.6 %
PESIC     106,555     44.6 %   52,834   35.2 %     392,148   44.5 %   152,111   28.4 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 239,117     100.0 % $ 149,908   100.0 %   $ 881,868   100.0 % $ 535,175   100.0 %
                                               

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

    Three Months Ended                 Year Ended              
    December 31,                 December 31,              
    2022   2021   Change   % Change   2022   2021   Change   % Change
    ($ in thousands)
 		  ($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums   $ 211,267     $ 122,910     $ 88,357     71.9 %   $ 695,272     $ 433,999     $ 261,273     60.2 %
Ceded earned premiums     (129,039 )     (55,070 )     (73,969 )   134.3 %     (378,806 )     (200,173 )     (178,633 )   89.2 %
Net earned premiums   $ 82,228     $ 67,840     $ 14,388     21.2 %   $ 316,466     $ 233,826     $ 82,640     35.3 %
                                                             
Net earned premium ratio     38.9%       55.2%                     45.5%       53.9%                
                                                             

Loss detail

    Three Months Ended                 Year Ended            
    December 31,                 December 31,            
    2022   2021   Change   % Change   2022   2021   Change   % Change
    ($ in thousands)
   ($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses   $ 1,865   $ (1,704 )   $ 3,569   (209.4 ) %   $ 15,394   $ 5,015   $ 10,379   207.0 %
Non-catastrophe losses     16,556     11,873       4,683   39.4   %     63,278     36,442     26,836   73.6 %
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 18,421   $ 10,169     $ 8,252   81.1   %   $ 78,672   $ 41,457   $ 37,215   89.8 %
                                                     

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

    Three Months Ended December 31,
 		  Year ended December 31,
    2022   2021
 		  2022   2021
    (in thousands)
   (in thousands)
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period   $ 74,248     $ 46,643     $ 45,419     $ 34,470  
Add: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, net of reinsurance, related to:                                
Current year     16,384       10,840       75,087       45,042  
Prior years     2,037       (671 )     3,585       (3,585 )
Total incurred     18,421       10,169       78,672       41,457  
Deduct: Loss and loss adjustment expense payments, net of reinsurance, related to:                                
Current year     7,896       8,656       21,658       12,063  
Prior years     7,253       2,737       24,913       18,445  
Total payments     15,149       11,393       46,571       30,508  
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period     77,520       45,419       77,520       45,419  
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period     153,895       127,947       153,895       127,947  
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period   $ 231,415     $ 173,366     $ 231,415     $ 173,366  
                                 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2022   2021   2022   2021
    (in thousands)
 		  (in thousands)
Total revenue   $ 88,627     $ 73,172     $ 327,086     $ 247,791  
Net investment income     (4,415 )     (2,431 )     (13,877 )     (9,080 )
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments     (841 )     (2,029 )     7,529       (1,277 )
Underwriting revenue   $ 83,371     $ 68,712     $ 320,738     $ 237,434  
                                 

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2022   2021   2022   2021
    (in thousands)
   (in thousands)
Income before income taxes   $ 24,979     $ 21,394     $ 67,551     $ 57,138  
Net investment income     (4,415 )     (2,431 )     (13,877 )     (9,080 )
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments     (841 )     (2,029 )     7,529       (1,277 )
Interest expense     398       40       873       40  
Underwriting income   $ 20,121     $ 16,974     $ 62,076     $ 46,821  
Expenses associated with transactions           153       130       563  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,068       2,214       11,624       5,584  
Amortization of intangibles     313       547       1,255       1,251  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate           5       1,992       1,704  
Adjusted underwriting income   $ 23,502     $ 19,893     $ 77,077     $ 55,923  
                                 

Adjusted net income

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2022   2021
   2022   2021
    (in thousands)
   (in thousands)
Net income   $ 18,760     $ 16,632     $ 52,170     $ 45,847  
Adjustments:                                
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments     (841 )     (2,029 )     7,529       (1,277 )
Expenses associated with transactions           153       130       563  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,068       2,214       11,624       5,584  
Amortization of intangibles     313       547       1,255       1,251  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond           5       1,992       1,704  
Tax impact     (214 )     76       (3,366 )     (1,238 )
Adjusted net income   $ 21,086     $ 17,598     $ 71,334     $ 52,434  
                                 

Annualized adjusted return on equity

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2022   2021     2022   2021  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
                             
Annualized adjusted net income   $ 84,344   $ 70,392     $ 71,334   $ 52,434  
Average stockholders' equity   $ 376,299   $ 385,973     $ 389,461   $ 378,941  
Annualized adjusted return on equity     22.4 %   18.2 %     18.3 %   13.8 %
                             

Adjusted combined ratio

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2022   2021     2022   2021  
    ($ in thousands)
     ($ in thousands)
  
Numerator: Sum of losses, loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income   $ 62,107     $ 50,866       $ 254,390     $ 187,005    
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 82,228     $ 67,840       $ 316,466     $ 233,826    
Combined ratio     75.5   %   75.0   %     80.4   %   80.0   %
Adjustments to numerator:                                    
Expenses associated with transactions   $     $ (153 )     $ (130 )   $ (563 )  
Stock-based compensation expense     (3,068 )     (2,214 )       (11,624 )     (5,584 )  
Amortization of intangibles     (313 )     (547 )       (1,255 )     (1,251 )  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond           (5 )       (1,992 )     (1,704 )  
Adjusted combined ratio     71.4   %   70.7   %     75.6   %   76.1   %
                                     

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended
    December 31,     December 31,
    2022   2021     2022   2021
    ( in thousands, except shares and per share data)     ( in thousands, except shares and per share data)
                           
Adjusted net income   $ 21,086   $ 17,598     $ 71,334   $ 52,434
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted     25,729,681     26,045,213       25,796,008     26,111,904
Diluted adjusted earnings per share   $ 0.82   $ 0.68     $ 2.77   $ 2.01
                           

Catastrophe loss ratio

    Three Months Ended       Year Ended  
    December 31,       December 31,  
    2022   2021       2022   2021  
    ($ in thousands)       ($ in thousands)  
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 18,421   $ 10,169       $ 78,672   $ 41,457  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 82,228   $ 67,840       $ 316,466   $ 233,826  
Loss ratio     22.4 %   15.0   %     24.9 %   17.7 %
                               
Numerator: Catastrophe losses   $ 1,865   $ (1,704 )     $ 15,394   $ 5,015  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 82,228   $ 67,840       $ 316,466   $ 233,826  
Catastrophe loss ratio     2.3 %   (2.5 ) %     4.9 %   2.1 %
                               

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

    Three Months Ended     Year ended  
    December 31,      December 31,   
    2022      2021     2022      2021  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income   $ 62,107     $ 50,866       $ 254,390     $ 187,005    
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 82,228     $ 67,840       $ 316,466     $ 233,826    
Combined ratio     75.5   %     75.0   %       80.4   %     80.0   %  
Adjustments to numerator:                                    
Expenses associated with transactions   $     $ (153 )     $ (130 )   $ (563 )  
Stock-based compensation expense     (3,068 )     (2,214 )       (11,624 )     (5,584 )  
Amortization of intangibles     (313 )     (547 )       (1,255 )     (1,251 )  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond           (5 )       (1,992 )     (1,704 )  
Catastrophe losses     (1,865 )     1,704         (15,394 )     (5,015 )  
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses     69.2   %     73.2   %       70.8   %     73.9   %  
                                     

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

    December 31,
    2022   2021
    (in thousands)
Stockholders’ equity   $ 384,754     $ 394,169  
Intangible assets     (8,261 )     (9,501 )
Tangible stockholders’ equity   $ 376,493     $ 384,668  
                 

 


