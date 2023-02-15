Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $18.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income(1) was $21.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $17.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Effective December 31, 2022, the Company adjusts for net realized and unrealized gains and losses when calculating and presenting adjusted net income, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted return on equity. All prior year amounts have been adjusted accordingly.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 59.5% to $239.1 million compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

Net income of $18.8 million, compared to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

Adjusted net income (1) of $21.1 million, compared to $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

of $21.1 million, compared to $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 Total loss ratio of 22.4% compared to 15.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021

Combined ratio of 75.5% compared to 75.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021

Adjusted combined ratio (1) of 71.4%, compared to 70.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2021

of 71.4%, compared to 70.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 Annualized return on equity of 19.9%, compared to 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 22.4%, compared to 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 64.8% to $881.9 million compared to $535.2 million in 2021

Net income of $52.2 million, compared to $45.8 million in 2021

Adjusted net income (1) of $71.3 million, compared to $52.4 million in 2021

of $71.3 million, compared to $52.4 million in 2021 Total loss ratio of 24.9%, compared to 17.7% in 2021

Combined ratio of 80.4%, compared to 80.0% in 2021

Adjusted combined ratio (1) of 75.6%, compared to 76.1% in 2021

of 75.6%, compared to 76.1% in 2021 Return on equity of 13.4%, compared to 12.1% in 2021

Adjusted return on equity(1) of 18.3%, compared to 13.8% in 2021

(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Palomar’s strong fourth quarter results are the final illustration of success in a record-setting year. During the quarter we generated nearly 60% top-line growth while also achieving strong profitability with an annualized adjusted return on equity of 22.4%. For the full year 2022, we delivered record premium growth and earnings, generating an adjusted ROE of 18.3%. The fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate further execution of Palomar 2X, our strategy to profitably grow the company, deliver predictable earnings, and achieve an ROE in excess of 20% while maintaining industry leading profit margins.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Looking to 2023, we expect to earn adjusted net income of $86 million to $90 million. This guidance implies 23% net income growth and an adjusted ROE of 21% at the midpoint of our expected range – a target that exceeds our PLMR 2X stated objective of 20%. We believe our guidance points to the durability of our business model as we successfully navigate the reinsurance market; execute on diversifying endeavors like PLMR-Front as well as our casualty and inland marine divisions; and invest in underwriting talent, technology and data analytics to support new and existing products.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 59.5% to $239.1 million compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, while net earned premiums increased 21.2% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $18.4 million including $16.6 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, and $1.9 million of unfavorable catastrophe development from prior periods. The loss ratio for the quarter was 22.4%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 2.3%(1) and an attritional loss ratio of 20.1%, compared to a loss ratio of 15.0% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of negative 2.5% and attritional loss ratio of 17.5%.

Underwriting income(1) for the fourth quarter was $20.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.5% compared to underwriting income of $17.0 million and a combined ratio of 75.0% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $23.5 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $19.9 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 70.7% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 81.6% to $4.4 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.81 years at December 31, 2022. Cash and invested assets totaled $621.8 million at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $2.0 million in last year’s fourth quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 24.9% compared to 22.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the current quarter and prior year quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $384.8 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $394.2 million at December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 19.9% compared to 17.2% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 22.4% compared to 18.2% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 222,217 shares for $11.1 million of the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of December 31, 2022, $65.6 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

For the full year 2023, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $86 million to $90 million. This includes catastrophe flood losses incurred in the first quarter of approximately $2.5 million. The expected results do not include any additional catastrophe losses.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended

December 31,

Percent 2022

2021

Change

Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 239,117 $ 149,908 $ 89,209 59.5 % Ceded written premiums (150,466 ) (70,437 ) (80,029 ) 113.6 % Net written premiums 88,651 79,471 9,180 11.6 % Net earned premiums 82,228 67,840 14,388 21.2 % Commission and other income 1,143 872 271 31.1 % Total underwriting revenue(1) 83,371 68,712 14,659 21.3 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 18,421 10,169 8,252 81.1 % Acquisition expenses 26,843 27,284 (441 ) (1.6 ) % Other underwriting expenses 17,986 14,285 3,701 25.9 % Underwriting income(1) 20,121 16,974 3,147 18.5 % Interest expense (398 ) (40 ) (358 ) NM Net investment income 4,415 2,431 1,984 81.6 % Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments 841 2,029 (1,188 ) (58.6 ) % Income before income taxes 24,979 21,394 3,585 16.8 % Income tax expense 6,219 4,762 1,457 30.6 % Net income $ 18,760 $ 16,632 $ 2,128 12.8 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments(2) (841 ) (2,029 ) 1,188 (58.6 ) % Expenses associated with transactions — 153 (153 ) (100.0 ) % Stock-based compensation expense 3,068 2,214 854 38.6 % Amortization of intangibles 313 547 (234 ) (42.8 ) % Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate — 5 (5 ) (100.0 ) % Tax impact (214 ) 76 (290 ) (381.6 ) % Adjusted net income(1) (2) $ 21,086 $ 17,598 $ 3,488 19.8 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 19.9 % 17.2 % Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) 22.4 % 18.2 % Loss ratio 22.4 % 15.0 % Expense ratio 53.1 % 60.0 % Combined ratio 75.5 % 75.0 % Adjusted combined ratio(1) 71.4 % 70.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.64 Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 0.82 $ 0.68 Catastrophe losses $ 1,865 $ (1,704 ) Catastrophe loss ratio(1) 2.3 % (2.5 ) % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) 69.2 % 73.2 % Adjusted underwriting income(1) $ 23,502 $ 19,893 $ 3,609 18.1 % NM-Not Meaningful

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(2)- Beginning with this earnings release, we are including the impact of net realized and unrealized losses and gains on investments as an adjustment to our net income. As this line is primarily driven by equity market fluctuations rather than our underlying business performance, we believe adding this adjustment provides a more meaningful comparison of our performance. We have also changed the prior year adjusted net income to conform to this presentation.

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Year ended December 31, Percent 2022 2021 Change Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 881,868 $ 535,175 $ 346,693 64.8 % Ceded written premiums (524,575 ) (223,443 ) (301,132 ) 134.8 % Net written premiums 357,293 311,732 45,561 14.6 % Net earned premiums 316,466 233,826 82,640 35.3 % Commission and other income 4,272 3,608 664 18.4 % Total underwriting revenue(1) 320,738 237,434 83,304 35.1 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 78,672 41,457 37,215 89.8 % Acquisition expenses 110,771 95,433 15,338 16.1 % Other underwriting expenses 69,219 53,723 15,496 28.8 % Underwriting income(1) 62,076 46,821 15,255 32.6 % Interest expense (873 ) (40 ) (833 ) NM Net investment income 13,877 9,080 4,797 52.8 % Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (7,529 ) 1,277 (8,806 ) NM Income before income taxes 67,551 57,138 10,413 18.2 % Income tax expense 15,381 11,291 4,090 36.2 % Net income $ 52,170 $ 45,847 $ 6,323 13.8 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments(2) 7,529 (1,277 ) 8,806 NM Expenses associated with transactions 130 563 (433 ) (76.9 ) % Stock-based compensation expense 11,624 5,584 6,040 108.2 % Amortization of intangibles 1,255 1,251 4 0.3 % Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate 1,992 1,704 288 16.9 % Tax impact (3,366 ) (1,238 ) (2,128 ) 171.9 % Adjusted net income(1) (2) $ 71,334 $ 52,434 $ 18,900 36.0 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Return on equity 13.4 % 12.1 % Adjusted return on equity(1) 18.3 % 13.8 % Loss ratio 24.9 % 17.7 % Expense ratio 55.5 % 62.2 % Combined ratio 80.4 % 80.0 % Adjusted combined ratio(1) 75.6 % 76.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.02 $ 1.76 Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 2.77 $ 2.01 Catastrophe losses $ 15,394 $ 5,015 Catastrophe loss ratio(1) 4.9 % 2.1 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) 70.8 % 73.9 % Adjusted underwriting income(1) $ 77,077 $ 55,923 $ 21,154 37.8 % NM-Not Meaningful

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

December 31, December 31,

2022 2021

Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $561,580 in 2022; $426,122 in 2021) $ 515,064 $ 432,682 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $42,352 in 2022; $31,834 in 2021) 38,576 33,261 Total investments 553,640 465,943 Cash and cash equivalents 68,108 50,284 Restricted cash 56 87 Accrued investment income 3,777 2,725 Premium receivable 159,025 88,012 Deferred policy acquisition costs 56,740 55,953 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 35,425 29,368 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 153,895 127,947 Ceded unearned premiums 204,084 58,315 Prepaid expenses and other assets 44,582 37,072 Deferred tax assets, net 10,622 — Property and equipment, net 603 527 Intangible assets, net 8,261 9,501 Total assets $ 1,298,818 $ 925,734 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 25,760 $ 21,284 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 231,415 173,366 Unearned premiums 471,314 284,665 Ceded premium payable 138,495 37,460 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 10,680 10,882 Deferred tax liabilities, net — 3,908 Borrowings from credit agreements 36,400 — Total liabilities 914,064 531,565 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,027,467 and 25,428,929 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 333,557 318,902 Accumulated other comprehensive income (36,514 ) 5,312 Retained earnings 87,708 69,952 Total stockholders' equity 384,754 394,169 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,298,818 $ 925,734

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 239,117 $ 149,908 $ 881,868 $ 535,175 Ceded written premiums (150,466 ) (70,437 ) (524,575 ) (223,443 ) Net written premiums 88,651 79,471 357,293 311,732 Change in unearned premiums (6,423 ) (11,631 ) (40,827 ) (77,906 ) Net earned premiums 82,228 67,840 316,466 233,826 Net investment income 4,415 2,431 13,877 9,080 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments 841 2,029 (7,529 ) 1,277 Commission and other income 1,143 872 4,272 3,608 Total revenues 88,627 73,172 327,086 247,791 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 18,421 10,169 78,672 41,457 Acquisition expenses 26,843 27,284 110,771 95,433 Other underwriting expenses 17,986 14,285 69,219 53,723 Interest expense 398 40 873 40 Total expenses 63,648 51,778 259,535 190,653 Income before income taxes 24,979 21,394 67,551 57,138 Income tax expense 6,219 4,762 15,381 11,291 Net income 18,760 16,632 52,170 45,847 Other comprehensive income, net: Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 6,114 (2,790 ) (41,827 ) (7,934 ) Net comprehensive income $ 24,874 $ 13,842 $ 10,343 $ 37,913 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.65 $ 2.07 $ 1.80 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.64 $ 2.02 $ 1.76 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,199,074 25,419,477 25,243,397 25,459,514 Diluted 25,729,681 26,045,213 25,796,008 26,111,904

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Product Fronting $ 69,003 28.9 % $ 11,459 7.7 % $ 223,249 25.3 % $ 11,459 2.2 % Residential Earthquake 53,808 22.5 % 42,883 28.6 % 213,803 24.2 % 171,048 32.0 % Commercial Earthquake 40,782 17.1 % 24,500 16.3 % 131,677 14.9 % 90,552 16.9 % Inland Marine 32,855 13.7 % 18,077 12.1 % 105,068 11.9 % 57,124 10.7 % Commercial All Risk 10,025 4.2 % 8,609 5.7 % 51,671 5.9 % 38,640 7.2 % Casualty 10,078 4.2 % 4,080 2.7 % 35,791 4.1 % 9,584 1.9 % Hawaii Hurricane 8,388 3.5 % 7,377 4.9 % 32,967 3.7 % 30,298 5.6 % Residential Flood 4,089 1.7 % 3,218 2.2 % 14,539 1.7 % 11,652 2.2 % Specialty Homeowners (108 ) — % 14,875 9.9 % 29,959 3.4 % 67,894 12.7 % Other 10,197 4.2 % 14,830 9.9 % 43,144 4.9 % 46,924 8.6 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 239,117 100.0 % $ 149,908 100.0 % $ 881,868 100.0 % $ 535,175 100.0 %





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP State California $ 128,490 53.7 % $ 63,956 42.7 % $ 418,809 47.5 % $ 244,416 45.6 % Texas 18,960 7.9 % 14,729 9.8 % 90,459 10.3 % 62,893 11.8 % Washington 12,436 5.2 % 7,671 5.1 % 41,827 4.7 % 23,608 4.4 % Florida 11,499 4.8 % 8,407 5.6 % 38,715 4.4 % 27,386 5.1 % Hawaii 10,428 4.4 % 8,680 5.8 % 40,157 4.5 % 34,993 6.5 % Oregon 7,625 3.2 % 3,991 2.7 % 24,108 2.7 % 13,677 2.6 % Illinois 4,215 1.8 % 3,465 2.3 % 17,368 2.0 % 12,133 2.3 % New York 4,109 1.7 % 1,790 1.2 % 12,510 1.4 % 3,077 0.6 % Other 41,355 17.3 % 37,219 24.8 % 197,915 22.5 % 112,992 21.1 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 239,117 100.0 % $ 149,908 100.0 % $ 881,868 100.0 % $ 535,175 100.0 %





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Subsidiary PSIC $ 132,562 55.4 % $ 97,074 64.8 % $ 489,720 55.5 % $ 383,064 71.6 % PESIC 106,555 44.6 % 52,834 35.2 % 392,148 44.5 % 152,111 28.4 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 239,117 100.0 % $ 149,908 100.0 % $ 881,868 100.0 % $ 535,175 100.0 %

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change ($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Gross earned premiums $ 211,267 $ 122,910 $ 88,357 71.9 % $ 695,272 $ 433,999 $ 261,273 60.2 % Ceded earned premiums (129,039 ) (55,070 ) (73,969 ) 134.3 % (378,806 ) (200,173 ) (178,633 ) 89.2 % Net earned premiums $ 82,228 $ 67,840 $ 14,388 21.2 % $ 316,466 $ 233,826 $ 82,640 35.3 % Net earned premium ratio 38.9% 55.2% 45.5% 53.9%

Loss detail

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change ($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Catastrophe losses $ 1,865 $ (1,704 ) $ 3,569 (209.4 ) % $ 15,394 $ 5,015 $ 10,379 207.0 % Non-catastrophe losses 16,556 11,873 4,683 39.4 % 63,278 36,442 26,836 73.6 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 18,421 $ 10,169 $ 8,252 81.1 % $ 78,672 $ 41,457 $ 37,215 89.8 %

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2022 2021

2022 2021

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 74,248 $ 46,643 $ 45,419 $ 34,470 Add: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 16,384 10,840 75,087 45,042 Prior years 2,037 (671 ) 3,585 (3,585 ) Total incurred 18,421 10,169 78,672 41,457 Deduct: Loss and loss adjustment expense payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 7,896 8,656 21,658 12,063 Prior years 7,253 2,737 24,913 18,445 Total payments 15,149 11,393 46,571 30,508 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 77,520 45,419 77,520 45,419 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period 153,895 127,947 153,895 127,947 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period $ 231,415 $ 173,366 $ 231,415 $ 173,366

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands)

(in thousands)

Total revenue $ 88,627 $ 73,172 $ 327,086 $ 247,791 Net investment income (4,415 ) (2,431 ) (13,877 ) (9,080 ) Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments (841 ) (2,029 ) 7,529 (1,277 ) Underwriting revenue $ 83,371 $ 68,712 $ 320,738 $ 237,434

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands)

(in thousands)

Income before income taxes $ 24,979 $ 21,394 $ 67,551 $ 57,138 Net investment income (4,415 ) (2,431 ) (13,877 ) (9,080 ) Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments (841 ) (2,029 ) 7,529 (1,277 ) Interest expense 398 40 873 40 Underwriting income $ 20,121 $ 16,974 $ 62,076 $ 46,821 Expenses associated with transactions — 153 130 563 Stock-based compensation expense 3,068 2,214 11,624 5,584 Amortization of intangibles 313 547 1,255 1,251 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate — 5 1,992 1,704 Adjusted underwriting income $ 23,502 $ 19,893 $ 77,077 $ 55,923

Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021

2022 2021 (in thousands)

(in thousands)

Net income $ 18,760 $ 16,632 $ 52,170 $ 45,847 Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments (841 ) (2,029 ) 7,529 (1,277 ) Expenses associated with transactions — 153 130 563 Stock-based compensation expense 3,068 2,214 11,624 5,584 Amortization of intangibles 313 547 1,255 1,251 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — 5 1,992 1,704 Tax impact (214 ) 76 (3,366 ) (1,238 ) Adjusted net income $ 21,086 $ 17,598 $ 71,334 $ 52,434

Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Annualized adjusted net income $ 84,344 $ 70,392 $ 71,334 $ 52,434 Average stockholders' equity $ 376,299 $ 385,973 $ 389,461 $ 378,941 Annualized adjusted return on equity 22.4 % 18.2 % 18.3 % 13.8 %

Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Numerator: Sum of losses, loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 62,107 $ 50,866 $ 254,390 $ 187,005 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 82,228 $ 67,840 $ 316,466 $ 233,826 Combined ratio 75.5 % 75.0 % 80.4 % 80.0 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ — $ (153 ) $ (130 ) $ (563 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3,068 ) (2,214 ) (11,624 ) (5,584 ) Amortization of intangibles (313 ) (547 ) (1,255 ) (1,251 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — (5 ) (1,992 ) (1,704 ) Adjusted combined ratio 71.4 % 70.7 % 75.6 % 76.1 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ( in thousands, except shares and per share data) ( in thousands, except shares and per share data) Adjusted net income $ 21,086 $ 17,598 $ 71,334 $ 52,434 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 25,729,681 26,045,213 25,796,008 26,111,904 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 2.77 $ 2.01

Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 18,421 $ 10,169 $ 78,672 $ 41,457 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 82,228 $ 67,840 $ 316,466 $ 233,826 Loss ratio 22.4 % 15.0 % 24.9 % 17.7 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ 1,865 $ (1,704 ) $ 15,394 $ 5,015 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 82,228 $ 67,840 $ 316,466 $ 233,826 Catastrophe loss ratio 2.3 % (2.5 ) % 4.9 % 2.1 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 62,107 $ 50,866 $ 254,390 $ 187,005 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 82,228 $ 67,840 $ 316,466 $ 233,826 Combined ratio 75.5 % 75.0 % 80.4 % 80.0 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ — $ (153 ) $ (130 ) $ (563 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3,068 ) (2,214 ) (11,624 ) (5,584 ) Amortization of intangibles (313 ) (547 ) (1,255 ) (1,251 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — (5 ) (1,992 ) (1,704 ) Catastrophe losses (1,865 ) 1,704 (15,394 ) (5,015 ) Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 69.2 % 73.2 % 70.8 % 73.9 %

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands)

Stockholders’ equity $ 384,754 $ 394,169 Intangible assets (8,261 ) (9,501 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 376,493 $ 384,668



