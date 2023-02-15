Innospec Receives Prestigious Best Innovation Award from Henkel for Hair Repair Technology

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec has once again been recognized by Henkel for outstanding innovation. The prestigious award was presented to Innospec during the American Cleaning Conference held January 30th to February 3rd in Orlando Florida.

Innospec was given the award for “Best Innovation Contributor Hair Care – 2022” for developing a new product which strengthens hair fibers and prevents loss of protein in the hair. Henkel said this new technology can be found in Hair Repair Expert Brand – Gliss Kur.

This marks the third time in the past six years that Innospec has won a Best Innovation Contributor Award from Henkel. Last year, Innospec received first place for its Iselux powder shampoo technology. Iselux is a range of mild, sulfate-free, 1,4-dioxane free surfactants that deliver excellent foam in liquid and solid hair and body care formulations.

Bruce McDonald, President of Innospec Performance Chemicals said,

“We are truly honored to receive this award once again from Henkel. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Innospec. This award is further confirmation that our investments in new product development are well placed. We value our long standing customer partnerships and look forward to continued collaboration to solve challenges in a sustainable way.”

Dr. Ian McRobbie, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Innospec said,

“I would like to thank my colleagues who invented this new technology in close partnership with the technical team at Henkel. This unique bonding technology product could not have been brought to market without the relationship and trust developed over many years between the two teams. We look forward to commercializing more innovation projects of this type.”

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,100 employees in 25 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

