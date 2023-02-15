Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Germany, Türkiye, and Greece

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Germany, Türkiye, and Greece February 16-22, 2023. On February 16, he will travel to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, where he will participate in a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings to discuss continued support for Ukraine, assistance to Türkiye and the Syrian people, and our commitment to transatlantic security and a rules-based international order.

Secretary Blinken will visit Incirlik Air Base in Türkiye on February 19 to see firsthand U.S. efforts to assist the Turkish authorities responding to the devastation caused by the February 6 earthquakes. He will then travel to Ankara, where he will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and other senior Turkish officials to discuss continued U.S. support to Türkiye and the Turkish people after the devastating earthquakes, as well as ways to further strengthen our partnership with Türkiye as a valued NATO Ally. Secretary Blinken will also thank the Government of Türkiye for its support for cross-border aid to affected areas of Syria.

In Athens, Greece, Secretary Blinken will meet with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, Foreign Minister Dendias, and Leader of the Opposition Alexis Tsipras to discuss defense cooperation, energy security, and our shared commitment to defend democracy. Secretary Blinken will launch the fourth round of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue on February 21.