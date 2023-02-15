Forbes Names U.S. Department of State as One of America’s Best Large Employers 2023

Forbes, in partnership with Statista, has named the U.S. Department of State as one of America’s Best Employers 2023.

Approximately 45,000 American workers at U.S. companies with more than 1,000 employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Employees also evaluated other employers in their respective industries and identified factors that stood out either positively or negatively.

In total, 1,000 employers (500 large employers and 500 midsize employers) were recognized across 25 different industry sectors. “Large Employers” are defined as those with over 5,000 workers; those with 1,000-5,000 workers are defined as “Midsize Employers.”

We are pleased to note that the Department of State ranked in the Top 10 (sixth out of 35 entities in the government services industry), which includes federal agencies, and state level governments, as well as city and county level employers. We are proud of this honor, and we continue to look for ways to improve the experience of our employees.

Further information about the survey can be found at: www.forbes.com/lists/best-large-employers

To learn more about Foreign and Civil Service careers, internships, and fellowships visit http://careers.state.gov or download the DOSCareers mobile app in the Apple and Google Play stores.