The HomeBuyers Hour | Buyer/Seller Best Practices with Guest Host Olin Eargle
Navigating the real estate market? Discover best practices for buyers and sellers to achieve success.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this episode, we discussed the topic of multiple offers and the best practices for both buyers and sellers. We've invited Olin Eargle, to share his expertise and opinions.
Multiple Offers: How to Handle Them
One of the most common situations in the real estate market is when a seller receives multiple offers on their property. As a seller, this can be a great position to be in, as it often means a higher sale price. However, navigating the various offers can also be overwhelming and confusing.
According to Olin Eargle, a seasoned real estate agent, the best way to handle multiple offers is to prioritize your goals. "As a seller, your main objective is to sell your property for the highest price possible," he says. "However, there are other factors to consider, such as the timeline of the sale, the buyer's financing, and any contingencies they may have."
Eargle suggests looking at each offer as a package deal and evaluating each one based on its overall value. "Consider the price, the terms, and the buyer's qualifications," he advises. "If an offer has a higher price but comes with contingencies that may delay the sale, it may not be the best choice for you."
Buyer and Seller Best Practices
When it comes to buying or selling a property, there are certain best practices that can help you achieve your goals. We've gathered insights from Charlie Bellefontaine, Patrick Loftus, and Joey Matthews, who have a combined 40+ years of experience in real estate.
For Buyers:
According to Bellefontaine, one of the most important things a buyer can do is get pre-approved for a mortgage before starting their property search. "This gives you a clear understanding of your budget and helps you avoid wasting time looking at properties that are out of your price range," he says.
Loftus advises buyers to work with a real estate agent they trust. "A good agent can help you navigate the market, find the right properties, and negotiate the best deals," he says. "Look for someone with experience in your desired location and who communicates well with you."
Matthews suggests that buyers be patient and not rush into a purchase. "Take the time to thoroughly evaluate each property and consider its long-term potential," he advises. "Remember that buying a property is a significant investment, so it's important to make a well-informed decision."
For Sellers:
Bellefontaine emphasizes the importance of pricing a property correctly. "Overpricing a property can deter potential buyers and result in the property sitting on the market for too long," he says. "Work with your real estate agent to come up with a fair and competitive price."
Loftus advises sellers to make sure their property is in good condition and well-presented. "Make any necessary repairs or improvements, declutter the space, and consider staging the property to make it more appealing to buyers," he says.
Matthews suggests that sellers be flexible and willing to negotiate. "Understand that buyers will often make lower offers, and it's important to be open to negotiating to reach a mutually beneficial agreement," he advises.
Navigating the real estate market can be challenging whether you're a buyer or a seller. By following the best practices and advice shared by Olin Eargle, Charlie Bellefontaine, Patrick Loftus, and Joey Matthews, you can increase your chances of a successful transaction. Stay tuned for our next episode.
