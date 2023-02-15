Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and Boost Virtual Concepts: A Recipe for Success

World’s largest barbecue restaurant offers virtual concepts options to continue expansion

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and Boost Virtual Concepts continue to rapidly expand across the country, solely with their Owner/Operators in mind. After a quick start, the progressive Virtual Brand soon realized that utilizing existing kitchen equipment and offering the operational support of the world’s largest barbecue restaurant brand was a hit.

Since launching in July of 2022, Boost Virtual Concepts continues to grow at a record pace. In Q4 of last year, 95 new Boost locations opened and they didn’t stop there. Boost started 2023 off strong with 55 stores opening in January and 75 projected openings in February 2023. The Boost team has a projected goal of 500 stores by the end of May 2023 and at this rate, it looks like they will hit.

“At Boost Virtual Concepts our goal is to offer every Operator and kitchen the opportunity to drive additional revenue into their business,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “Not only that, but we also provide the highest quality product with proteins that are pre-smoked and pre-packaged at our brand new, state of the art facility, WD Provisions. It’s a win-win!”

As the industry continues to progress, so does Boost Virtual Concepts. What better way to build a business than partnering with a well-established national brand like Dickey’s Barbecue Pit?

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

