Sovos Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Date

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SOVO), one of the fastest-growing food companies of scale in the United States, will announce the results of its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The Company will host its earnings conference via live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The link to the webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.sovosbrands.com, under the Events and Presentations tab. The webcast will be archived and available for replay. If you plan to ask a question during the live webcast, please join at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI04a47325314744bbb1f94ac1e04365ce.

About Sovos Brands, Inc.

Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today’s consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company’s product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, frozen pizza and yogurts, all of which are sold in North America under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s and noosa. All Sovos Brands’ products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. For more information on Sovos Brands and its products, please visit www.sovosbrands.com.

