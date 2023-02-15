Trupanion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



“2022 was another year of consistent revenue growth and we set solid foundations for our long-term growth initiatives, leading to the doubling of our addressable market,” said Darryl Rawlings, founder and chief executive officer of Trupanion. “With our work over the last 24 months and the opportunities ahead of us, 2023 will be an exciting year. We will remain disciplined in our cash deployment and focused on earning strong internal rates of return.”

Full Year 2022 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $905.2 million, an increase of 29% compared to 2021.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,537,573 at December 31, 2022, an increase of 31% over 2021.

Subscription business revenue was $596.6 million, an increase of 21% compared to 2021 (22% on a constant currency basis).

Subscription enrolled pets was 869,862 at December 31, 2022, an increase of 24% over 2021.

Net loss was $(44.7) million, or $(1.10) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(35.5) million, or $(0.89) per basic and diluted share, in 2021. Net loss per share is inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $0.80 and $0.70 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.7 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million in 2021.

Operating cash flow was $(8.0) million and free cash flow was $(25.1) million in 2022. This compared to operating cash flow of $7.5 million and free cash flow of $(4.9) million in 2021.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $246.0 million, an increase of 27% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Subscription business revenue was $158.6 million, an increase of 18% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 (20% on a constant currency basis).

Net loss was $(9.3) million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(7.0) million, or $(0.17) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss per share is inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $0.21 and $0.17 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating cash flow was $1.0 million and free cash flow was $(4.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This compared to operating cash flow of $5.2 million and free cash flow of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Conference Call

Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com/ and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13735524.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 800,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov/ or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription business $ 158,562 $ 134,120 $ 596,610 $ 494,862 Other business 87,447 60,259 308,569 204,129 Total revenue 246,009 194,379 905,179 698,991 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 131,823 108,627 497,684 407,664 Other business 80,537 55,217 285,310 186,981 Total cost of revenue(2) 212,360 163,844 782,994 594,645 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 6,955 4,665 25,133 16,866 General and administrative(1) 10,472 8,996 39,379 31,893 New pet acquisition expense(1) 22,457 19,845 89,500 78,647 Depreciation and amortization 2,897 2,770 10,921 11,965 Total operating expenses 42,781 36,276 164,933 139,371 Loss from investment in joint venture (85 ) (22 ) (253 ) (171 ) Operating loss (9,217 ) (5,763 ) (43,001 ) (35,196 ) Interest expense 1,587 9 4,267 10 Other expense (income), net (1,504 ) 236 (3,072 ) 14 Loss before income taxes (9,300 ) (6,008 ) (44,196 ) (35,220 ) Income tax expense (15 ) 1,034 476 310 Net loss $ (9,285 ) $ (7,042 ) $ (44,672 ) $ (35,530 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (1.10 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 40,936,507 40,413,434 40,765,355 40,137,505

(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 1,346 $ 1,379 $ 6,484 $ 7,148 Technology and development 1,549 843 4,742 3,056 General and administrative 3,550 2,450 12,831 8,862 New pet acquisition expense 2,122 2,136 9,336 9,160 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,567 $ 6,808 $ 33,393 $ 28,226 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Veterinary invoice expense $ 176,083 $ 132,852 $ 649,737 $ 486,062 Other cost of revenue 36,277 30,992 133,257 108,583 Total cost of revenue $ 212,360 $ 163,844 $ 782,994 $ 594,645





Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,605 $ 87,400 Short-term investments 156,804 126,012 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $540 at December 31, 2022 and $342 at December 31, 2021 232,439 165,217 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,248 12,325 Total current assets 469,096 390,954 Restricted cash 19,032 13,469 Long-term investments 7,841 7,061 Property and equipment, net 90,701 77,950 Intangible assets, net 24,031 22,663 Other long-term assets 18,943 17,776 Goodwill 41,983 32,709 Total assets $ 671,627 $ 562,582 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,471 $ 8,952 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 32,616 28,162 Reserve for veterinary invoices 43,734 39,671 Deferred revenue 202,692 146,911 Long-term debt - current portion 1,103 — Total current liabilities 289,616 223,696 Long-term debt 68,354 — Deferred tax liabilities 3,392 2,827 Other liabilities 4,968 3,859 Total liabilities 366,330 230,382 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,041,344 and 41,013,158 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022; 41,408,350 and 40,475,185 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 499,694 466,792 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,301 ) 3,077 Accumulated deficit (171,562 ) (126,890 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 and 933,165 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021 (16,534 ) (10,779 ) Total stockholders’ equity 305,297 332,200 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 671,627 $ 562,582





Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Operating activities Net loss $ (9,285 ) $ (7,042 ) $ (44,672 ) $ (35,530 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,897 2,770 10,921 11,965 Stock-based compensation expense 8,567 6,808 33,393 28,226 Other, net 1,023 (996 ) 1,051 (1,927 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (8,034 ) (7,397 ) (66,982 ) (66,170 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (807 ) (1,133 ) (5,227 ) (3,055 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 2,388 4,443 3,136 8,796 Reserve for veterinary invoices 4,164 914 4,227 10,768 Deferred revenue 106 6,789 56,153 54,385 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,019 5,156 (8,000 ) 7,458 Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (147,346 ) (33,384 ) (273,006 ) (95,672 ) Maturities and sales of investment securities 134,718 18,803 239,210 57,869 Cash paid in business acquisition, net of cash acquired (12,279 ) — (15,034 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (5,478 ) (3,818 ) (17,088 ) (12,355 ) Other (167 ) (1,707 ) (1,598 ) (1,755 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (30,552 ) (20,106 ) (67,516 ) (51,913 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common stock — — (5,755 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 706 551 2,290 3,607 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (579 ) (1,002 ) (4,359 ) (4,732 ) Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees 14,826 — 69,138 — Repayment of debt financing (271 ) — (571 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14,682 (451 ) 60,743 (1,125 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net 505 305 (1,459 ) 252 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (14,346 ) (15,096 ) (16,232 ) (45,328 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 98,983 115,965 100,869 146,197 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 84,637 $ 100,869 $ 84,637 $ 100,869





The following tables set forth our key operating metrics: Year Ended

December 31,

2022 2021 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,537,573 1,176,778 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 869,862 704,333 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 63.82 $ 63.56 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 641 $ 717 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 289 $ 287 Average monthly retention 98.69 % 98.74 % Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sept. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,537,573 1,439,605 1,348,145 1,267,253 1,176,778 1,104,376 1,024,226 943,854 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 869,862 808,077 770,318 736,691 704,333 676,463 643,395 609,835 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 63.11 $ 63.80 $ 64.26 $ 64.21 $ 63.89 $ 63.60 $ 63.69 $ 62.97 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 641 $ 673 $ 713 $ 730 $ 717 $ 697 $ 681 $ 684 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 283 $ 268 $ 309 $ 301 $ 306 $ 280 $ 284 $ 279 Average monthly retention 98.69 % 98.71 % 98.74 % 98.75 % 98.74 % 98.72 % 98.72 % 98.73 %





The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 1,019 $ 5,156 $ (8,000 ) $ 7,458 Purchases of property and equipment (5,478 ) (3,818 ) (17,088 ) (12,355 ) Free cash flow $ (4,459 ) $ 1,338 $ (25,088 ) $ (4,897 )





The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages): Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Veterinary invoice expense $ 176,083 $ 132,852 $ 649,737 $ 486,062 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (899 ) (798 ) (4,054 ) (4,538 ) Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices (59,946 ) (38,009 ) (212,857 ) (129,614 ) Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices $ 115,238 $ 94,045 $ 432,826 $ 351,910 % of subscription revenue 72.7 % 70.1 % 72.5 % 71.1 % Other cost of revenue $ 36,277 $ 30,992 $ 133,257 $ 108,583 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (414 ) (581 ) (2,232 ) (2,610 ) Other business variable expenses (20,591 ) (17,208 ) (72,453 ) (57,367 ) Subscription variable expenses $ 15,272 $ 13,203 $ 58,572 $ 48,606 % of subscription revenue 9.6 % 9.8 % 9.8 % 9.8 % Technology and development expense $ 6,955 $ 4,665 $ 25,133 $ 16,866 General and administrative expense 10,472 8,996 39,379 31,893 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (5,019 ) (3,293 ) (17,135 ) (11,918 ) Development expenses1 (2,084 ) (858 ) (7,789 ) (3,719 ) Business combination transaction costs (193 ) — (372 ) (82 ) Fixed expenses $ 10,131 $ 9,510 $ 39,216 $ 33,040 % of total revenue 4.1 % 4.9 % 4.3 % 4.7 % New pet acquisition expense $ 22,457 $ 19,845 $ 89,500 $ 78,647 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (2,079 ) (2,136 ) (9,116 ) (9,160 ) Other business pet acquisition expense (65 ) (76 ) (541 ) (499 ) Subscription acquisition cost $ 20,313 $ 17,633 $ 79,843 $ 68,988 % of subscription revenue 12.8 % 13.1 % 13.4 % 13.9 % 1As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of new pet acquisition expense, previously called “sales and marketing”, to acquisition cost and net acquisition cost (in thousands): Year Ended

December 31,

2022 2021 New pet acquisition expense $ 89,500 $ 78,647 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (9,116 ) (9,160 ) Acquisition cost 80,384 69,487 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (4,984 ) (4,954 ) Other business segment pet acquisition expense (541 ) (499 ) Pet acquisition expense for managing general agent policies (443 ) — Net acquisition cost $ 74,416 $ 64,034 Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sept. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 New pet acquisition expense $ 22,457 $ 22,434 $ 22,982 $ 21,627 $ 19,845 $ 19,708 $ 19,390 $ 19,704 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (2,079 ) (2,108 ) (2,601 ) (2,328 ) (2,136 ) (2,112 ) (2,181 ) (2,731 ) Acquisition cost 20,378 20,326 20,381 19,299 17,709 17,596 17,209 16,973 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (1,191 ) (1,339 ) (1,252 ) (1,202 ) (1,162 ) (1,268 ) (1,260 ) (1,264 ) Other business segment pet acquisition expense (65 ) (181 ) (186 ) (109 ) (76 ) (134 ) (118 ) (171 ) Pet acquisition expense for managing general agent policies (443 ) — — — — — — — Net acquisition cost $ 18,679 $ 18,806 $ 18,943 $ 17,988 $ 16,471 $ 16,194 $ 15,831 $ 15,538





The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands): Year Ended

December 31,

2022 2021 Net loss $ (44,672 ) $ (35,530 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 32,537 28,226 Depreciation and amortization expense 10,921 11,965 Interest income (3,026 ) (337 ) Interest expense 4,267 10 Other non-operating expenses (1 ) 2 Income tax expense 476 310 Business combination transaction costs 372 82 (Gain) loss from equity method investment (131 ) 6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 743 $ 4,734 Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

2022 Sept. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sept. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Net loss $ (9,285 ) $ (12,914 ) $ (13,618 ) $ (8,855 ) $ (7,042 ) $ (6,819 ) $ (9,221 ) $ (12,448 ) Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 8,412 8,306 8,462 7,358 6,808 6,443 6,527 8,448 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,897 2,600 2,707 2,717 2,770 2,944 3,158 3,093 Interest income (1,614 ) (1,018 ) (297 ) (97 ) (80 ) (85 ) (84 ) (88 ) Interest expense 1,587 1,408 1,193 79 9 — 3 (2 ) Other non-operating expenses — — (1 ) — — (1 ) 3 — Income tax expense (benefit) (15 ) 496 19 (24 ) 1,034 (312 ) (195 ) (217 ) Business combination transaction costs 193 179 — — — — — 82 (Gain) loss from equity method investment — — (131 ) — — — 6 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,175 $ (943 ) $ (1,666 ) $ 1,178 $ 3,499 $ 2,170 $ 197 $ (1,132 )

