Pieridae to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022 on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, prior to markets opening.

Chief Executive Officer Alfred Sorensen, President & Chief Operating Officer Darcy Reding and Chief Financial Officer Adam Gray will discuss the financial results and company developments on an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. MDT / 10:30 a.m. EDT.

To register to participate via webcast please follow this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5usc6dvg

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the conclusion of the event and may be accessed using the webcast link above.

Alternatively, to register to participate by telephone please follow this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8349a830b15f45f3ac8a1e0ace15538b

About Pieridae
Pieridae is a majority Canadian-owned corporation based in Calgary that was founded in 2011. The Company is focused on the exploration, extraction and processing of natural gas and natural gas liquids. Pieridae provides the energy to fuel people’s daily lives while supporting the environment and the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

For further information please contact:

Alfred Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 261-5900		 Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (403) 261-5900
   
Investor Relations
investors@pieridaeenergy.com 		 

