Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,184 in the last 365 days.

Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan products and services through fintech strategic partners, announced today that it will report its 2022 fourth quarter and full-year results for the year ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held the next morning on Thursday, February 23 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, March 2 by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (international), passcode 1373 6324. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html until the next quarter’s results are announced.

INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts after its earnings conference call. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact investorrelations@medallion.com or (212) 328-2176.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.