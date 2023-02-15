VirgoCX to Host Canada's First Paper Money Crypto Trading Competition

No investment or entry fee required to participate, and open to everyone over the age of majority in Canada and Australia

TORONTO, CANADA, February 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirgoCX Wealth , a leading Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based in Toronto, Canada and with offices around the world, announces the launch of its Inaugural Crypto Trading Competition.This paper money battle of wit and strategy, is sure to have residents of Canada and Australia competing for bragging rights and a prize pool worth thousands in both cryptocurrency and physical prizes.• No investment required• No Entry Fees• Prizes worth Thousands of Dollars• Professional Level Trading Platform• Powerful Tools and Trade Strategies“We are always looking for ways to promote safe and secure cryptocurrency trading practices and give our users the ability to participate in the market domestically without the need to invest using unregulated international options.” says Jonathan Han, Head of VirgoCX Wealth. “Our new Crypto Trading Competition allows participants to test their strategies, risk free, in anticipation of upcoming bull markets.”VirgoCX Wealth would like to invite residents of Canada and Australia to register while there is still entries available, space is limited so enter now while you still can.About VirgoCX WealthA division of Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform VirgoCX, VirgoCX Wealth offers direct market access for cryptocurrencies with optimal price execution. It bridges the gap between traditional financial services and the cryptocurrency markets by allowing clients to have access to a deep pool of crypto and fiat currencies to fill large orders at a desired market price.

OTC Direct by VirgoCX Wealth