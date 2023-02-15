Submit Release
Health Centered Dentistry in Alaska Releases New Guide on How Sedation Dentistry Can Help Those With Dental Anxiety

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Centered Dentistry recently released a guide on how sedation dentistry can help ease dental anxiety and the options available to patients to increase comfort for preventative care or dental procedures.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, dental anxiety is a relatively common issue for Americans, with 36% of people fearing dental treatment and 12% having an extreme fear. This anxiety can cause some to avoid regular dental appointments or necessary treatment, which increases the chance of dental decay, gum disease, tooth loss, or other severe and preventable oral health issues.

The new guide from Health Centered Dentistry presents sedation dentistry as a solution for helping ease this anxiety. Sedation is often available for children and adults, and many dentists are willing to work with patients to make their experience as anxiety free as possible.

Many dentists, including those at Health Centered Dentistry, offer four sedation options. These include:

- Nitrous oxide (or laughing gas): A colorless gas that patients can inhale to reduce anxiety while remaining awake for the visit.

- Oral conscious sedation: An oral medication (pill or liquid form) that is taken one hour ahead of the procedure to help patients relax that can cause drowsiness.

- IV sedation: Medication is administered via an IV to drastically reduce anxiety and/or help the patient fall asleep for the course of the procedure.

- General anesthesia: The most powerful sedative available, this option must be administered via IV by an anesthesiologist or dentist with specialized training. The patient will be fully unconscious during the procedure.

The level of sedation dentistry used can depend on the patient's anxiety level and the type of dental work being performed. For general cleanings or basic procedures, such as a dental filling, many people may feel at ease with only nitrous oxide or oral conscious sedation. However, many patients prefer a stronger sedative for surgical procedures, such as wisdom teeth removal or implant surgery.

Health Centered Dentistry in Alaska is dedicated to providing high-quality holistic dental care to those in Anchorage and beyond. The clinic boasts many comforting features, such as a luxurious office space and amenities. To learn more about anxiety-free dental care, schedule a consultation today.

