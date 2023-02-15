Submit Release
AirSage, Inc. to host free webinar about Connected Vehicle (CV) Data and its applications in transportation planning

— Chris Wichman
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirSage, Inc. will host a free webinar called “Connected Vehicle (CV) Data: What is it? And how can it be applied in transportation planning?” on February 23, 2023 at 12pm EST via Zoom.

Connected Vehicle (CV) data is changing the game for traffic analysis and transportation planning. Between understanding a vehicle's path of travel, speed, and heading, transportation planners now have a wealth of data and insights they can use for decision-making. However, not all transportation planners are up to speed on how to use CV data.

Webinar speakers, Jonathan Silverberg (CTO & Co-president, AirSage) and Chris Wichman (Transportation Solutions Advisor, AirSage), will describe CV data, how to process it for derived insight, and its emerging applications in transportation planning.

In short, the webinar will cover:
• What is CV Data?
• How to process CV Data for derived insight
• Applications in transportation planning

According to Chris Wichman, “The high-precision vehicle positioning data represent a game changer for traffic analysis and transportation planning.”

Any interested transportation planning professionals should register for the webinar here.

About AirSage, Inc.: AirSage, Inc. is the leading provider of location intelligence data. Founded in 2000, AirSage been highly trusted by over 200 clients in multiple industries. Patented developments and methodologies enable AirSage to provide the most comprehensive population and human movement analytics on the market.

Clare Carmody
AirSage, Inc.
+1 404-809-2499
email us here

