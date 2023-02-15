Autonomous Data Platform

Factors driving the growth of the global autonomous data platform market are the increasing adoption of enhanced analytics and cognitive computing technology.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Autonomous Data Platform Market Expected to Reach USD 4.79 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as -AWS, IBM and Cloudera." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global autonomous data platform market size was valued at USD 622.56 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4,797.20 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.8% from 2020 to 2030.

Rising adoption of private and hybrid cloud in modern business enterprises and growing digital data production drive the growth of the global autonomous data platform market. On the other hand, complex & costlier integration and limited support & customization restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in the field of AI and cloud computing are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The autonomous data platform market is mainly segmented into component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into platform, services, advisory, integration and support and maintenance. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size the market is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, retail, manufacturing, telecommunication and media, government and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost till 2030. At the same time, the SME segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.7% during the study period.

By component, the platform segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2030. Simultaneously, the advisory segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 25.0% throughout the forecast period.

By geography, North America generated the major share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the global market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 25.0% by 2030. The other provinces analyzed through the market report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global autonomous data platform market report include Oracle Corporation, AWS, Ataccama, Teradata, Denodo, IBM Corporation, MAPR, Cloudera, Qubole, Inc., and Gemini Data. These market players have implemented several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The trend of work-from-home has compelled most firms to invest in autonomous data platform solutions to simplify and speed-up their productivity, which in turn has impacted the autonomous data platform market positively.

● Moreover, increasing network dependence and network load during the pandemic have also led to further growth of the autonomous data platform market.

