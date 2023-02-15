Orchid Outreach Names 23 Scholarship Recipients
Scholarships are awarded to Orchid Island employees and their families, first responders and their families, and Indian River County kids in need
We are delighted to help these deserving scholarship recipients fulfill their goals and build their future, thanks to the very generous support of our donors, who live here in Orchid Island.”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, US, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchid Outreach, an organization started in 2002 to provide scholarship assistance to Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club employees and their families, first responders and their families, and Indian River County students in need, named 23 new scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 academic year, five of which have ties to Orchid Island. The Orchid Island related recipients are:
— Maureen Baus, Chair, Orchid Outreach
Nevaeh Huber and Caitlyn Miller of Food & Beverage; Melissa Pereira, daughter of Lori Pereira of Human Resources; Erin Mrazek niece of Steve Krakowski of Access Control; and Richard Tehasse, grandson of the late Bob Esposito of Access Control.
The scholarships are administered on Orchid Outreach’s behalf by Scholarship Foundation of Indian River County and Indian River State College Foundation. The scholarships are designed to enable deserving students to further their education in a way that best helps them achieve their goals be that
- as full-time students working toward a bachelor’s degree attending four-year institutions throughout the country or
- as full or part-time students at Indian River State College pursuing bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, technical certificates and applied technology diplomas through a 2-year degree, a 4-year degree or certificate programs.
The donors were thanked, and recipients congratulated on February 13 at a cocktail reception hosted by Liz and Ken Whitney at their home in Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club, with food and beverages provided by the Orchid Outreach committee members.
“We are delighted to help these deserving scholarship recipients fulfil their goals and build their future,” said Maureen Baus, chairwoman of Orchid Outreach. “None of this would have been possible without the very generous support of our donors, who live here in Orchid Island.”
Since Orchid Outreach’s inception in 2002, the Orchid membership has contributed in excess of $1.1 million and 117 scholarships have been awarded to worthy, qualified high school graduates.
Orchid Island is located at One Beachside Drive, Vero Beach. For more information, visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
About Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club
Spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River, Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is highly sought-after for its laidback waterfront lifestyle. The Beach Club serves as the heart of the community, with a resort-style pool, world-class fitness center, salon and spa, and multiple dining venues – all overlooking the azure Atlantic Ocean. Residents also enjoy nearly a mile of a secluded beach, an Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, and an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Located along Florida’s Treasure Coast, Orchid Island is home to a wide variety of premier riverfront and oceanfront estates, courtyard homes, cottages, and mid-rise condominiums. For real estate inquiries, call (772) 388-3888 or visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
# # #
Photo Caption L to R:
Maureen Baus, chair of Orchid Outreach
Erin Mrazek, scholar
Nevaeh Huber, scholar
Caitlyn Miller, scholar
Sherri Monds, Development Coordinator for Scholarships , Indian River State College (IRSC) Foundation
Donavyn Holiday, scholar
(Scholar missing from photo, Melissa Pereira)
Elizabeth Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
email us here