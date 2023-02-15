Antibody Therapy Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 824 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Antibody Therapies for Cancer and COVID, along with the Quick FDA Authorizations, fuel the Market Growth. FMI Taps a Steady CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2033

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Antibody Therapy Market is likely to thrive at a good CAGR of 13.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 824.0 billion by 2033, while it is expected to be valued at US$ 235.0 billion in 2023.



Higher penetration of adverse diseases like cancer, and COVID-19 spread, has fueled the demand for immunotherapy and antibody therapies.

Cell-therapy's effectiveness on tumor cells in cancer is expanding the antibody therapy market size. Furthermore, the existing healthcare systems adding advanced therapy options in their treatment procedures are likely to help cancer patients in the future.

Patients with cancer and other cell and immunity-related diseases are opting for antibody therapy over chemotherapy for lower side effects and higher effectiveness.

Monoclonal antibody therapy, which also works as passive immunotherapy, helps the immune system in retaining the new cells and strengthening the overall protective layer that saves from diseases.

New cancer and cell therapy procedures, along with the emerging new therapeutic antibody derivatives, are gaining traction in the market, along with the expanding research and development



Request Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14362

Key Points

The United States market leads the space in terms of market share and CAGR. The market is expected to cross a value of US$ 291.9 billion by 2033. The regional market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2023 and 2033. The Chinese antibody therapy market is another significant Asian market. It thrives at a steady CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. The market is likely to reach a value of US$ 59.1 billion by 2033. Asian economies like India and China are building their healthcare infrastructure by advancing them with the latest therapeutic solutions to high-risk diseases like cancer. Monoclonal antibodies are likely to thrive in the antibody type category, as it provides immediate and short-term immunity from conditions like COVID-19. It is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The hospital segment leads the end-user category with a CAGR of 12.6% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the bigger budget, higher patient traffic, and easy availability of therapeutic experts.

Ask An Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14362

Competitive Landscape

The key competitors create better packages with advanced cell-therapy solutions that deliver treatment with lesser side effects and higher effectiveness. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase the supply chain and distribution channel. The key players in the market are: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

For instance:

Amgen Inc. has introduced its monoclonal antibody that holds bioengineered molecules, specially designed to target protein involved in different types of diseases.

AbbVie Inc. has launched the first fully human monoclonal antibody, along with the antibody drug conjugates, that applies the target of an antibody that delivers a therapeutic agent. The company’s other research targets include interleukin-1, interleukin-23, and JAK (Janus Kinase Inhibitors)

Key Segments

By Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies Oncology, Autoimmune Disease Infectious Disease Other

Antibody Drug Conjugates



By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Request Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14362

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Antibody Therapy Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

Get Full Access: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/antibody-therapy-market

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Healthcare Market Insights Domain

Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market Size: The non fusion spinal devices market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.37 billion in 2023. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033, to attain a market value of US$ 6.99 billion by 2033.

Dementia Management Market Share: The global Dementia Management Market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 35 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 75.56 Million by registering a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Cryoglobulinemia Treatment Market Growth: The global cryoglobulinemia treatment market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 496 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 888.26 Million by registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market Opportunity: Newly-released Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market in 2022 were held at US$ 45.1 Billion. With a CAGR of 23.9%, the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 464.1 Billion by 2033.

Flexible Endoscopes Market Demand: The global flexible endoscopes market is forecasted to expand at 6.4% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 16.73 Billion by the end of 2033, up from US$ 8.44 Billion that was recorded for 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com