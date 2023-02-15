OSNexus Achieves Veeam Ready Qualification for Object Immutability

OSNexus is now Veeam Ready for Object Immutability after verifying compatibility of the QuantaStor platform with Veeam Backup & Replication to enable S3 Object Lock abilities on object repositories.

OSNexus, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced that it has achieved Veeam® Ready qualification for Object Immutability on its QuantaStor platform. This qualification from Veeam, the leader in Modern Data Protection, enables QuantaStor users to S3 bucket object lock in order to satisfy compliance requirements for Veeam backups in regulated industries including Finance and Healthcare.

QuantaStor combined with Veeam provides a flexible, scalable backup solution that combines Veeam's powerful Modern Data Protection and recovery with QuantaStor's multi-protocol, feature-rich storage platform. This combination enables organizations to manage all of their storage as one while ensuring availability, securing data, and reducing operational storage costs.

OSNexus, as a Veeam Technology Alliance Partner (VAP), has qualified QuantaStor through Veeam Ready as both an object storage and a file storage (NAS) repository making it an ideal storage platform for rack-scale MSP/CSP backup storage and dedicated backup storage deployments.

"The object storage with immutability that QuantaStor 6 brings is key to protecting backups from ransomware and other security threats," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNexus. "We are very pleased to bring this new level of Veeam solution to our customers as it will help organizations meet their ever increasing data security and protection requirements."

"Veeam is pleased to have OSNexus QuantaStor qualified for Object Immutability through the Veeam Ready program," said Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances at Veeam. "Veeam works with alliance partners like OSNexus to help us build end-to-end data protection solutions that enable customers to own, control, and protect their data. With QuantaStor's scale-out object storage solution, Veeam customers have access to immutable storage technology that, when paired with Veeam Backup & Replication, provides multi-layered protection against ransomware and other data threats."

The Veeam Ready Program provides a solution qualification and testing process to help Veeam Alliance Partner Program members meet Veeam standards. Achieving Veeam Ready status designates the highest level of qualification and testing for storage products by established partners.

The OSNexus QuantaStor platform delivers a complete array of enterprise features and capabilities for file, block, and object storage. Additionally, it addresses a broad set of storage use cases including server virtualization, big data, cloud computing, and high-performance applications through scale-out physical and virtual storage appliances. QuantaStor provides a number of security features including end-to-encryption, RBAC, MFA, SSO, is compliant to HIPAA, NIST 800-171/53 security standards, and is FIPS 140-2 certified making it ideal for meeting the security requirements of larger organizations.

About QuantaStor

OSNexus QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional SAN/NAS systems with standard servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable object, file, and block storage solutions that are easy to manage. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web-based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at info@osnexus.com for more information.

About OSNexus

Founded in 2010, OSNexus enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.

QuantaStor, is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications.

