THE LUDI EL PIRATA BRAND PROMOTES CHILDREN’S WELL-BEING THROUGH HEALTHY FAMILY BONDS
Ludi el pirata is a children’s edutainment brand committed to promoting and reinforcing values in children and families through digital content.
For the Ludi el pirata team, it is essential to offer rich, value-driven content that is also fun, showcasing various rhythms”NAUCALPAN DE JUáREZ, ESTADO DE MéXICO, MéXICO, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The videos and songs by Ludi el pirata serve as a tool for bonding and fostering healthy family relationships. They invite all family members to spend more quality time together through stimulating content, featuring music and games that guarantee wonderful moments of learning and fun.
— Lizette Weber, Creator and song writer
One of Ludi’s founding objectives is to contribute to society with content that strengthens relationships based on empathy and values, as well as to encourage families to work on communication skills that allow them to build trust as they talk and cooperate in day-to-day activities.
Studies have shown that children who grow up in loving, convivial family environments are happier, and thus perform better in other environments and social groups, as well as in the classroom.
Ludi el pirata accompanies all families with music videos, sing-alongs, games, learning activities and endless entertainment, all available for free on platforms such as YouTube, YouTube Kids y Spotify.
On Ludi’s channel you will find a wide variety of songs and videos, ranging from lullabies for new moms cradling their babies to upbeat songs with different rhythms for 2-to-6-year-olds to have fun singing and dancing.
“For the Ludi el pirata team, it is essential to offer rich, value-driven content that is also fun, showcasing various rhythms, themes and activities for different ages, catering to a wide range of tastes and needs,” said Lizette Weber, creator and composer of Ludi el pirata.
Learn more:
Website: www.ludielpirata.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LudielPirata/videos
YouTubeKids: https://youtube.com/kids/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIwsLM6Yyb6gIVB__jBx2oJABuEAAYASAAEgKVK_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LudielpirataMusicaFamilias/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ludielpirata/?hl=es-la
Press Contact: Liliana Pérez 52948215 ext. 136 liliana@lizetteweber.com
All rights reserved Allegro Music Productions. S. de R.L de C.V. Mexico, 2020
