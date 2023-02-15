Introducing Anthony BeastMode: The Rebel Rap Artist Going Viral All Over Again

Anthony BeastMode is widely known for his song, On Me, which has accumulated over 17 million views on YouTube.

WAYNESVILLE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry filled with fledgeling and iconic music artists alike, Anthony BeastMode is achieving a rare feat – going viral for a second time.Anthony Debar, aka Anthony BeastMode, is a Southern Missouri rapper who began a #REBELFAMILY "TakeOver" with his 2020 release of Rebel Family, landing #7 on iTunes Top 40 Rap/HipHop charts. He is hailed as an original, relatable, and independent artist, working under his own brand, Ghost ENT, and is often compared to the likes of Kevin Gates and DMX.In his most recent news, Anthony BeastMode is doing what only the most influential musicians have achieved – going viral for yet a second time with his original track, On Me . After its first release in 2020, the song quickly went viral and recently did so yet again – landing at #11 on the Top 40 iTunes Rap and HipHop charts and 17 million views on YouTube. The song’s album, TakeOver, has also gained further traction and now boasts over 100 million views as of 2023.“To go viral again with On Me is humbling to say the least,” Anthony says. “The road to get to where I am today hasn’t been easy, but my dreams have always been to build a legacy for my family and to have more than what we’ve had. It’s important to grow on the hard work and ethics we have as a blue-collar family – one that’s had hardships and addictions but still pushing forward. I want people to feel related to and to feel not alone in their own experiences in life.”Anthony has certainly had his fair share of challenges to overcome, growing up in a poverty-stricken yet hard-working family. At an early age, he learned to fight for what’s right, and this comes across loud and clear in his music and rugged rebel voice. In fact, it’s this ‘rough and tough’ upbringing that helped him to overcome one of the most difficult situations in his life - being shot by an attempted murderer on May 31st, 2017, in Rolla, MO.“The attempted murder suspect got away and the local police tried to pin the shooting on me after I wouldn’t testify against anyone,” Anthony states. “I was charged with filing a false police report until about a week after the shooting when KY3 News, KSPR News, and other major news stations helped clear my name with pressure against the RPD (Rolla Police Department) and the chief for their corruption against me. There was no way I was going down for this and I was never going to stop fighting for my life.”Anthony BeastMode’s albums include Missouri Made (2017), Rebel Family (2020), and 2020 TakeOver (2020). His most recent release is I’m a Beast , which Anthony wrote to help his fans feel empowered and confident in themselves and ready to take on all their opposition and challenges.For more information about Anthony BeastMode and to listen to his music, please visit https://www.youtube.com/@AnthonyBeastMode About Anthony BeastModeAnthony Debar is a charting and nationally touring music artist under the performing name, Anthony BeastMode. He was born in the poor, rural, and Southern town of Houston, Missouri, where gained an appreciation for his musical influences, Johnny Cash, Bone Thugs n Harmony, 2Pac, DMX, Alan Jackson, and many more.