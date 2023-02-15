David Malcolm, San Diego Business Leader, Accepted into Entrepreneur Leadership Network

David Malcolm, San Diego Entrepreneur

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Malcolm, a San Diego business leader, is pleased to announce he has been accepted into the Entrepreneur Leadership Network. The network is an exclusive program where experts in their industry are able to publish original articles to reach the millions of engaged readers of Entrepreneur.com.

As a contributor to Entrepreneur, Malcolm is officially recognized as an expert in the real estate industry and the San Diego community. Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been providing premier content for and about entrepreneurs of small- to mid-size businesses across the world for more than 40 years.

Readers of Entrepreneur.com turn to it as a definitive source for how to build, manage and grow their businesses. As an accepted member of the Entrepreneur Leadership Network, Malcolm will have the opportunity to share his five decades of experience with the media outlet's 14 million readers.

Malcolm is the President of Cal West Apartments, a trusted provider of quality rental housing in both South Riverside and San Diego counties in California. As an influential real estate professional and entrepreneur, he's handled acquisitions, loan negotiations, and sales in excess of $4 billion. He's run and advised multiple private and public companies and has even held several statewide and municipal public offices.

Malcolm is a graduate of Harvard Business School's Presidents Program, holds a real estate license as both an agent and broker, and is a Certified Commercial Investment Member. He's also a member of the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community created in partnership with Forbes for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

To learn more about David Malcolm, visit www.davidmalcolmsandiego.com.