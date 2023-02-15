Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,839 in the last 365 days.

David Malcolm, San Diego Business Leader, Accepted into Entrepreneur Leadership Network

David Malcolm, San Diego Entrepreneur

David Malcolm, San Diego Entrepreneur

David Malcolm, San Diego business leader, selected to join the very exclusive Entrepreneur Leadership Network

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Malcolm, a San Diego business leader, is pleased to announce he has been accepted into the Entrepreneur Leadership Network. The network is an exclusive program where experts in their industry are able to publish original articles to reach the millions of engaged readers of Entrepreneur.com.

As a contributor to Entrepreneur, Malcolm is officially recognized as an expert in the real estate industry and the San Diego community. Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been providing premier content for and about entrepreneurs of small- to mid-size businesses across the world for more than 40 years.

Readers of Entrepreneur.com turn to it as a definitive source for how to build, manage and grow their businesses. As an accepted member of the Entrepreneur Leadership Network, Malcolm will have the opportunity to share his five decades of experience with the media outlet's 14 million readers.

Malcolm is the President of Cal West Apartments, a trusted provider of quality rental housing in both South Riverside and San Diego counties in California. As an influential real estate professional and entrepreneur, he's handled acquisitions, loan negotiations, and sales in excess of $4 billion. He's run and advised multiple private and public companies and has even held several statewide and municipal public offices.

Malcolm is a graduate of Harvard Business School's Presidents Program, holds a real estate license as both an agent and broker, and is a Certified Commercial Investment Member. He's also a member of the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community created in partnership with Forbes for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

To learn more about David Malcolm, visit www.davidmalcolmsandiego.com.

Peter James MacCracken, APR
Strategic Communications
+1 619-275-4110
pjm@strategic-communications.com

You just read:

David Malcolm, San Diego Business Leader, Accepted into Entrepreneur Leadership Network

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.