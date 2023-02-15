Author Shares the Roughest Path in New Book
The toughest battles are always won with the help of the strongest AllyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Rema Lim recalls her Malaysian childhood and the intricacies of inter racial marriage in her book, The Road Taken: Journeys of the Heart. The book is an outpouring of Lim’s experiences as she narrates what it was like to be an internationally-acclaimed academic’s wife, losing her husband to cancer, and her struggle with grief and depression. Lim also talks about how she slowly recovered from her husband’s passing. The Road Taken: Journeys of the Heart is a book that touches all those who have gone through the loss of a loved one and those who will have to face it in the future. Lim’s story shows how she faithfully clung to God’s Word when everything seemed hopeless.
Rema Lim was raised in a tight-knit Hindu family. They moved to Malaysia from India before she could turn one year old. For her education, she attended Universiti Malaya where she studied English Literature. Rema currently resides in Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia.
The pain of losing someone you love is heart-wrenching. We all differ in accepting the loss and handling grief. This book is not just about the author’s life story in general, but this tackles personally how to move on from the pain of losing a loved one with the help of God’s words. This reaches out to those who are fighting silent battles and find it hard to get out of the dark. Truly a good read and a worth-buy. This book is a great companion personified.
