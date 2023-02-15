Air Brake System Market : Compressor, Governor, Tank, Air Dryer, Foot Valve, Brake Chamber 2018-2026

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Air Brake System Market by Type, Component, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," the global air brake system market size was valued at $4.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.57% from 2018 to 2026.

North America dominates the market, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global air brake system market share in 2018, whereas Mexico is expected to grow at a significant rate in the air brake system industry during the forecast period.

An air brake or a compressed air brake system, is a type of friction brake for vehicles in which compressed air pressing on a piston is used to apply the pressure to the brake pad needed to stop the vehicle. In addition to their use in railroad trains, air brakes are used in large heavy vehicles, particularly those having multiple trailers that need to be linked into the brake system, such as trucks, buses, trailers, and semi-trailers. George Westinghouse first developed air brakes for use in railway service. Air brake systems are typically used on heavy trucks and buses. The air brake system has a wider application in service brakes, parking brakes, and includes wider range of components such as control pedal, an air storage tank, and various other components.

It comprises several components including compressor, governor, tank, air dryer, foot valve, brake chamber, and slack adjuster. Currently, there are two types of air brake system commonly available in the air brake system market, namely, disc air brake system and drum air brake system. The air brake system is integrated in heavy as well as commercial vehicles to apply more massive brake effort. The increased demand for air brakes has positively impacted the air brake system market growth.

Air brake system are much more powerful than the ordinary mechanical or hydraulic brakes and therefore, they are exclusively used in heavy vehicles. Also, they are easy to install in chassis of the vehicle as they are interconnected by means of pipes to the vehicle. The compressor air can also be used for tire inflation, windscreen wipers, horns, and many other accessories.

Air brakes are of two types namely air disc brakes and air drum brakes. The air disc brakes use calipers to squeeze the pair of pads against the disc or rotor to create friction thereby slowing the vehicle. This slows the rotation of a shaft, such as a vehicle axle, either to reduce its rotational speed or to hold it stationary. The air drum brakes used in vehicles use friction caused by a set of shoes or pads that press outward against a rotating cylinder-shaped part called a brake drum. Air drum brakes means a brake in which shoes press on the inner surface of the drum thereby leading the vehicle to slow down or stop.

Factors such as increase in production and sales of commercial vehicles and off-highway trucks along with the increased production of railway and high speed trains are driving the growth of the air brake system market However, factors such as high cost of air brakes over hydraulic brakes, and increasing focus on electric trucks and buses is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Further, regulations related to load carrying capacity and mandates on air brakes installation are expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth and expansion of the air brake system market.

Key Findings of the Air Brake System Market -

Based on type, the air drum brake segment generated the highest revenue in 2018.

Based on component, the tank segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

Based on region, the U.S. is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on region, North America contributed the highest air brake system market revenue in 2018, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are Knorr-Bremse, Wabco, Meritor, Haldex, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabtec, Nabtesco, TSE Brakes, Federal-Mogul and Sorl Auto Parts.

