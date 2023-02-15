Automotive Paint Additives Market : Automotive Decorative Paint, Automotive Antirust Paint 2019-2026

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Paint Additives Market by Type, Application and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," The global automotive paint additives market size was valued at $3.29 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $5.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Presently, North America dominates the market, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the North America automotive paint additives market share in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

Blending solvents can be defined as solvents, which are specifically formulated to help in dissolving the dry edges of freshly sprayed 2K clear coat. In addition, blending solvents allow users to keep the repairs to a single panel by creating an invisible blend. Development of the automotive industry and rise in need for eco-friendly paint additives are anticipated to boost the growth of automotive paint additives market. Flow enhancer is a colorless liquid, which can be added to acrylic color to improve its flow and reduce viscosity.

In addition, flow enhancers are ideal for achieving smooth coverage, especially for covering large area of surface and help paints to keep a steady pigmentation to achieve opaque coating. In addition, increase in adoption of flow enhancers has been witnessed across the globe, which acts as a key factor driving of the global market. This is attributed to the fact that flow enhancers improve the processability and reduce energy consumption, which, in turn, is boosting the adoption of flow enhancers.

Fisheye eliminator is used to prevent fisheye, which is a small crater/hole, on the surface that is surrounded by ring of paint and increase the gloss. In addition, it reduces the surface tension of wet paints, improves the paint flow out, inhibits solvent trapping, reduces the telegraph of sand scratches, and helps to prevent beading of the liquid on the contaminated substrate.

Expansion of business by incorporating new manufacturing plants by leading automotive paint additives companies and initiatives taken by automobile companies to improve the quality of automotive paints additives so as to reduce the environmental impact are the key factors anticipated to propel the growth of automotive paints additives market. Automotive paints additive companies are expanding their business in North America by incorporating new manufacturing plants. For instance, Nippon Paint, one of the global leaders in the automotive paints market, incorporated new 270,000-square-foot factory in East Chattanooga, which will propel the market growth, which, in turn, will boost the demand for automotive paints additives.

Key Findings of the Study -

On the basis of type, the flow enhancers segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the automotive decorative paint segment is a highest contributor in 2018, in terms of revenue.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are BASF SE, PPG, Akzo Nobel N.V, Eastman Chemical Company, LLC, The Sherwin-Williams, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., DuPont, Clariant, Solvay, and others.

