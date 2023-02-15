RE Luxe Leaders, LLC Releases February Luxury Real Estate Report and Forecast

RE Luxe Leaders Luxury Real Estate Report – February 2023 Map

The February Luxury Real Estate Report and Forecast confirms that the luxury real estate market continues to evolve, and we are experiencing increase in demand.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RE Luxe Leaders, LLC, a leading consulting firm for luxury real estate brokerage and team leaders, is excited to announce the release of the February Luxury Real Estate Report and Forecast, providing valuable insights into the current state of the luxury real estate market.

According to the report, year-over-year price increases are starting to back off their highs, with increases sliding from 10% to 6%. Despite the slight slowdown, homeowners who purchased last year are still up close to 6% and up 37.52% from two years ago. While demand has been off, it is starting to pick up. However, inventory is still lagging and has yet to restore to 2019 levels.

Some markets are experiencing price declines of less than 5% due to an inventory dump of iBuyers, institutional investors, and buyers adjusting to higher interest rates. Nevertheless, inventory overall is increasing, and prices are expected to continue moderating.

Commenting on the report, Chris Pollinger, Managing Partner at RE Luxe Leaders, said, "The February Luxury Real Estate Report and Forecast confirms that the luxury real estate market continues to evolve, and we are experiencing changes in demand and inventory. However, even with slight decreases in year-over-year price increases, homeowners are still seeing significant gains from two years ago. We are optimistic that with inventory increasing, we will continue to see a moderate market in the coming months."

