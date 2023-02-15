Cornmeal Market To Surge $1.05 Bn with Booming CAGR of 3.9% by 2031

The introduction of innovative cornmeal by market players in the cornmeal industry to pique customer interest and give a lucrative potential for market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cornmeal Market by Form (Corn Grits, Corn Flour, Others), by Nature (Organic, Conventional), by Product Type (Blue Cornmeal, Stone Ground Cornmeal, White Cornmeal), by Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), by Application (Food Industry, Animal Feed): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global cornmeal industry generated $729.40 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1.05 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Health benefits associated with consuming cornmeal, increase in demand for gluten free ingredients, rise in use of cornmeal in animal feed product, and surge in use of cornmeal in bakery products drive the growth of the global cornmeal market. However, availability of substitute products and reduction in the production of corn restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for healthy and nutritious food products presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲:

The players operating in the global cornmeal industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their cornmeal market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include General Mills, Semo Millings, Gruma, Archer Daniels Midland, Bob’s Red Mill, Tate and Lyle, Bunge, Associated British Foods, Lifeline Foods, and Dover corn product ltd.

The market is segmented into form, nature, product type, distribution channel, application and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into corn grits, corn flours and others (degerminated, bolted). On the basis of nature, it is segregated into organic and conventional. On the basis of product type, it is bifurcated into blue cornmeal, stone-ground cornmeal, and white cornmeal. On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into B2B and B2C. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Ukraine, Russia, Romania and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

𝗞𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗬

-> On the basis of cornmeal market analysis for type, the segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

-> On the basis of flavor, the segment is expected to dominate the cornmeal industry from 2021 to 2030.

-> On the basis of cornmeal market trends for packaging, the segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

-> On the basis of the Distribution channel, the B2B and B2C segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the cornmeal market forecast period.

-> On the basis of region, the U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for the cornmeal market in 2020.

-> On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest cornmeal market growth rate, registering a CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

Corn is a brilliant source of potassium and an essential nutrient that numerous Americans do not get enough. Potassium regulates the circulatory arrangement and helps maintain appropriate blood flow and a strong heart rate. Low potassium levels can lead to a possibly serious condition called hypokalemia. Corn contains lutein, a carotenoid similar to vitamin A usually originate in vegetables and fruits. Lutein is known to decrease the risk of macular degeneration, cataracts and other eye diseases.

