Oxeye Shows Cloud-Native Application Security At OWASP 2023 Global AppSec in Dublin
Company Introduces New Cloud AppSec Sandbox and General Availability of API Discovery FeatureDUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxeye, the provider of award-winning cloud-native application security, today announced that the company is exhibiting at OWASP 2023 Global AppSec Conference in Dublin, Ireland – taking place February 15-16, 2023. At the event, Oxeye will showcase its latest generation Cloud Native Application Security Platform in booth G22 and introduce its all-new Oxeye AppSec Sandbox, which allows access to a sandbox version of the Oxeye platform. It also announced the general availability of its API discovery feature in existing deployments of its platform.
OWASP 2023 is produced by The Open Web Application Security Project® and focuses on leading application security technologies, speakers, prospects, and others in the growing community. The unique event builds on the AppSec professional knowledge-base and is designed for private and public sector infosec professionals seeking to gain an edge. The two-day OWASP conference equips developers, defenders, and advocates to build a more secure web.
The use of cloud-based services has led to a shift in the way applications are designed, developed, and deployed. At the show, Oxeye will showcase its award-winning Cloud-Native Application Security Platform. It was built from the ground up to address the security needs of modern, cloud-native applications, and align with modern development methodologies and teams. It significantly reduces false positives, detects vulnerabilities that span code and infrastructure, and provides a detailed view of potential attack paths in the application from the externally facing API down to the specific line of code. By delivering these capabilities, Oxeye enables AppSec and dev teams to focus on and successfully meet their respective KPIs, and helps organizations take a big step closer toward full digital transformation.
Oxeye’s API discovery feature provides security teams a better understanding of the way their applications are deployed and how it's running so that they understand the applications’ risk exposure better, while the new sandbox environment will provide AppSec and development professionals with the ability to take the Oxeye platform for a test drive in a no-pressure environment.
“We know that security professionals are busy, and while they are interested in evaluating new tools and technologies that help them perform their jobs more effectively and efficiently, they want to do so without the pressure to take a meeting or hear a lengthy sales pitch. This is our way of acknowledging and honoring that wish,” said Brandon Hoe, VP of Marketing at Oxeye.
“Those attending OWASP 2023 are invited to visit the Oxeye stand at the conference this year to find the latest advancements in cloud-native application security,” said Dean Agron, CEO and Co-founder of Oxeye. “This will be an excellent venue to discuss specific security challenges and learn about best practices for securing cloud native applications, and how to enable modern application security and development teams to be more productive.”
If interested in learning more about how Oxeye can assist with cloud-native application security challenges, please visit https://www.oxeye.io/contact to contact us.
Resources:
● Follow Oxeye on Twitter at @OxeyeSecurity
● Follow Oxeye on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/oxeyeio/
● Visit Oxeye online at http://www.oxeye.io
About Oxeye
Oxeye provides a cloud-native application security solution designed specifically for modern container and Kubernetes-based architectures. The company enables customers to quickly identify and resolve all application-layer risks as an integral part of the software development lifecycle by offering a seamless, comprehensive, and effective solution that ensures touchless assessment, focus on the exploitable risks, and actionable remediation guidance. Built for Dev and AppSec teams, Oxeye helps to shift security to the left while accelerating development cycles, reducing friction, and eliminating risks. To learn more, please visit www.oxeye.io.
- END -
Joe Austin
Media
+1 818-332-6166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn