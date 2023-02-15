Orthopedic Medical Robots Market Projected to Reach USD 2,110.69 Million by 2025

Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled ‘Orthopedic Medical Robots Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by product, anatomy, application and end user. The global orthopedic medical robots market is estimated to account for US$ 2,110.69 Mn by 2025 as compared to US$ 375.49 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global orthopedic medical robots market and the factors driving the market

In the recent years various new improvements have evolved in the orthopedic medical robots market. Specialized solutions are becoming popular to be used for the surgical procedures. In order to bring in latest innovations in orthopedic robotics keeping in mind the price points of these orthopedic robots, the major market players interested in offering robotic systems are likely to resort strategic collaborations with the existing market players as well as potential entrants with a robust early stage development program. For instance, in August 2017, Mazor Robotics signed an alliance with Medtronic as a strategic partnership for the commercialization of Mazor X system worldwide. Later in 2018, the company announced its plan to continue the partnership for the development and penetration of robotic system in ambulatory surgical centers by developing low cost solutions. The partnership and alliances within the industry for development of novel solutions is likely to be a prevalent trend in the global orthopedic medical robots market.

The application segment of the orthopedic medical robots market is segmented as into surgery, rehabilitation and others. In 2017, surgery segment held the largest share of 53.2% of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to dominate during the coming years owing to the acceptance of the medical robotic technology becomes widely accepted worldwide. Also the benefits offered by robotic assisted surgery such as outweighing of long term costs and advances in the surgical robots making them smaller, less expensive, and easier to operate are likely to be the promoting factors for growth of surgical segment in the global market scenario. The overall application segment market was valued at US$ 375.49 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period.

The top 10 industry players operating in the market of orthopedic medical robots across the globe includes Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Medtronic, intuitive Surgical, Ekso Bionics, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., General Electric, THINK Surgical and OMNI among others.

The report segments the global orthopedic medical robots market as follows:

Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market - By Product

Systems

Instruments & Accessories

Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market - By Anatomy

Upper Extremities

Hand

Elbow

Wrist

Shoulder

Lower Extremities

Knee

Foot & Ankle

Hips

Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market - By Application

Surgery

Rehabilitation

Others

Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market - By End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

