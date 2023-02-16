Statues.com Is Proud To Announce The Newest Addition To Its SculpHER™ Collection, Civil Rights Activist Fannie Lou Hamer
The “SculptHER™” Collection pays tribute in February to Fannie Lou Hamer for her role in the civil rights movement.
After three decades of creating and manufacturing sculptures for buyers around the world, it’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture!”SALT LAKE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fannie Lou Hamer was born in 1917 in Mississippi and rose from humble beginnings in the Mississippi Delta to become one of the most important voices of the civil rights movement. In 1962, she was fired from her plantation job for
attempting to register to vote and later that year, she was a victim of eugenics and forced hysterectomy by a white doctor without consent during a routine tumor removal surgery.
In 1964, she was finally able to register to vote but was immediately arrested for sitting in a "whites-only" bus station and suffered police brutality in a Mississippi jailhouse. That same year, Hamer co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP) and spoke at the Democratic National Convention directly addressing President Lyndon Johnson. She also helped organize Freedom Summer which brought hundreds of Black and white college students together to vote in the segregated South.
In 1968, Hamer became a member of Mississippi's first integration racial parity delegation and began a “pig bank” to provide free pigs for Black farmers as well as launching the Freedom Farm Cooperative (FFC). With FFC, she purchased 640 acres and launched a coop store, boutique, and sewing enterprise. She single-handedly ensured that 200 units of low-income housing were built—many still exist today in Ruleville—and helped found the National Women’s Political Caucus in 1971.
Hamer passed away in 1977 at the age of 59 due to breast cancer but her legacy lives on through her work with civil rights activism. Statues.com is honored to commemorate her life with this new addition to our SculptHer collection so that we can
continue celebrating her legacy for years to come!
About Statues.Com
Statues.Com was the first custom sculpting studio to offer commissioned marble and bronze art sculpture services online. Over the years our business has evolved to include clients from all over the globe. We combine detail-oriented project coordinators and the latest technology with highly skilled artisans and sculptors – all coming together to bring your vision to life before
your eyes. With over 25 years in the industry, we offer a personalized experience, white-glove service, and a team that prides itself in creating a true work of art. Statues.Com is a family business that has been “shaping history through sculpture for
over 25 years”, says CEO and President Vasilios Karpos.
