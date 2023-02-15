Drain Repairs and Drain Lining Are The Unsung Heroes Of Home Maintenance

Drain Repairs ASAP Drainage Drain Lining ASAP Drainage Drain Repairs Services ASAP Drainage

Drain repairs are pivotal for properties, and are an essential maintenance task that homeowners and business owners cannot ignore.

Drain repairs can seem a daunting task, but they can save homeowners from much more than a minor inconvenience. Without drain maintenance such as clearing obstructions and repairing broken pipes, entire homes may be at risk of water damage and even flooding. This makes it all the more important for homeowners to invest in regular drain repairs inspections and work on any existing drain issues quickly. ASAP Drainage have over 20 years of experience conducting drain surveys to analyse the extent of drain damage. Based on this survey, their team will determine the best drain repairs method - either drain lining or excavation - while keeping disruption to a minimum.

ASAP Drainage is proud to be one of the leading drain repairs and maintenance companies in Berkshire, Surrey and Hampshire. To ensure all drainage issues can be handled thoroughly and efficiently, they use modern technology such as CCTV cameras to diagnose the cause. Whether it’s drain blockage or drain smell, their experienced drain specialists will use their expertise to solve any drain problem there may be. They also provide drain repairs services for frequent drain blockages caused by root ingresses, pest infestations and more. Their goal is to provide top-quality yet affordable drain repairs quickly so they can operate smoothly again.

Non-disruptive drain repairs

With ASAP Drainage's experienced drain repair specialists, they can provide non-disruptive drain repairs for business owners and homeowners, utilising no-dig technology. This process requires no excavation, but still provides a reliable solution to any drain problems. A special resin-soaked liner is inserted into the pipe and an inflated airbag presses the liner firmly against the pipe so that it fills in any cracks and damaged areas. Then, using UV light or hot water, the resin is cured and adheres firmly to the pipe. This method of drain repair creates patches over any issues within the pipes without the need for disruptive excavation projects.

Drain Lining

Drain repairs need not be invasive - the team at ASAP Drainage is experienced in drain lining, a non-disruptive method for fixing drain damages. With drain lining, they insert a liner into the pipe using a CCTV camera and overlay it on the damaged area and press it with an inflated bladder, so that the drain is repaired in place without excavation. This means with their drain lining services, customers don’t need to worry about disruption or supplementary tools. They guide their customers through the drain repairs process from start to finish, demonstrating their commitment to giving them the best service possible.

Utilising drain repairs in this manner can eliminate costly excavations and general disruption to the property. These drain repairs employ specialised techniques, capable of repairing and curing leaking and open joints, root intrusion, cracks and all other associated pipe failure. This process is accepted by Local Authorities, Loss Adjusters, Surveyors, Civil Engineers and Architects alike and achieves permanent structural repair with guarantees, and improved flow characteristics that will withstand ground movement, far in excess of traditional drain materials.

Drain Lining Material

Drain repairs now have an improved solution with the new pipe material in drain lining. Similar to GRP or glass-reinforced plastic, it provides greater quality and strength than the pre-existing pipe liner. The process of "inversion" renders these pipes rigid and strong with only minimal reduction in cross-section. This lining is available in varying thicknesses tailored to fit the internal dimensions of a drain pipe, making drain repair more efficient and resilient. The new pipe material allows for quick and successful drain repair replacements that provide real value and lasting use.

ASAP Drainage commits itself to provide superior service, so its customers can be sure their drains will be returned to full functionality with a minimum of fuss.