New Short Film "The Ancient Words" Directed and Produced by Matthew Vander Els is a Must-See Hit
"Coming-of-age" short film leaves audiences speechless.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated short film "The Ancient Words" is finally here, and audiences are raving about its powerful story and stunning visuals. Directed and produced by Matthew Vander Els, this film takes viewers on a journey through the eyes of a young boy who is searching for ancient texts of wisdom.
"The Ancient Words" tells the story of a young boy, played by Benjamin Vander Els, who is eager to read ancient texts of wisdom with his father. He asks his father's permission to go and retreat "the book" and embarks on a journey to the library to find the elusive book. The film follows his journey as he sifts through books in search of the wisdom he seeks. Ultimately, his journey ends with the young boy sitting on his father's lap, slowly reading the Hebrew text out loud, connecting with his father, and discovering the true meaning of wisdom.
Despite its short runtime, "The Ancient Words" packs a punch, leaving audiences moved and inspired by the powerful storytelling and captivating performances. The film's stunning cinematography, combined with a beautiful score, sets the tone for a truly emotional experience.
Director and Producer Matthew Vander Els has done an outstanding job with "The Ancient Words," showcasing his talent for storytelling and his eye for detail. The film's cast and crew, including young star Benjamin Vander Els, have also been praised for their exceptional performances.
"The Ancient Words" is already generating buzz in the film community, with critics hailing it as a "must-see" and "an instant classic." Its powerful message of connection and wisdom resonates with audiences of all ages.
For those looking to experience "The Ancient Words," the short film is now available on all major streaming platforms. Don't miss your chance to see this incredible film for yourself and witness the power of storytelling at its finest. Watch it on YouTube.
About Matthew Vander Els:
Matthew Vander Els has been involved in filmmaking for over 11 years. With a passion for storytelling, Matthew has dedicated his career to creating compelling short films that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact. Throughout his career, Matthew has focused on telling stories that touch the hearts and minds of their viewers. Their ability to weave complex themes and emotions into short films has earned them critical acclaim and a loyal following. As they continue to create and share their work, they remain committed to pushing the boundaries of storytelling and inspiring others to do the same.
Olive Parker
Mountain Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
The Ancient Words (Short Film)