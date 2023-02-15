Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,792 in the last 365 days.

New Short Film "The Ancient Words" Directed and Produced by Matthew Vander Els is a Must-See Hit

Image showing scene from the short film The Ancient Words

Scene from short film The Ancient Words

Headshot of Director Matthew Vander Els

Matthew Vander Els

Filming short film

Filming for Next Project

"Coming-of-age" short film leaves audiences speechless.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated short film "The Ancient Words" is finally here, and audiences are raving about its powerful story and stunning visuals. Directed and produced by Matthew Vander Els, this film takes viewers on a journey through the eyes of a young boy who is searching for ancient texts of wisdom.

"The Ancient Words" tells the story of a young boy, played by Benjamin Vander Els, who is eager to read ancient texts of wisdom with his father. He asks his father's permission to go and retreat "the book" and embarks on a journey to the library to find the elusive book. The film follows his journey as he sifts through books in search of the wisdom he seeks. Ultimately, his journey ends with the young boy sitting on his father's lap, slowly reading the Hebrew text out loud, connecting with his father, and discovering the true meaning of wisdom.

Despite its short runtime, "The Ancient Words" packs a punch, leaving audiences moved and inspired by the powerful storytelling and captivating performances. The film's stunning cinematography, combined with a beautiful score, sets the tone for a truly emotional experience.

Director and Producer Matthew Vander Els has done an outstanding job with "The Ancient Words," showcasing his talent for storytelling and his eye for detail. The film's cast and crew, including young star Benjamin Vander Els, have also been praised for their exceptional performances.

"The Ancient Words" is already generating buzz in the film community, with critics hailing it as a "must-see" and "an instant classic." Its powerful message of connection and wisdom resonates with audiences of all ages.

For those looking to experience "The Ancient Words," the short film is now available on all major streaming platforms. Don't miss your chance to see this incredible film for yourself and witness the power of storytelling at its finest. Watch it on YouTube.

About Matthew Vander Els:
Matthew Vander Els has been involved in filmmaking for over 11 years. With a passion for storytelling, Matthew has dedicated his career to creating compelling short films that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact. Throughout his career, Matthew has focused on telling stories that touch the hearts and minds of their viewers. Their ability to weave complex themes and emotions into short films has earned them critical acclaim and a loyal following. As they continue to create and share their work, they remain committed to pushing the boundaries of storytelling and inspiring others to do the same.

Olive Parker
Mountain Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

The Ancient Words (Short Film)

You just read:

New Short Film "The Ancient Words" Directed and Produced by Matthew Vander Els is a Must-See Hit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.