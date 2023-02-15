Exclusive Report | Facility Management Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2030

The global facility management services market is projected to reach $2,525.10 billion, At a CAGR of 7.1% Forecast to 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Facility Management Services Market refer to the outsourcing of various non-core activities of an organization to a third-party provider, in order to focus on its primary business activities. The facility management services market is a rapidly growing sector, driven by increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient management of non-core activities. The market comprises of various services such as cleaning and maintenance, security, catering, waste management, and others. The market is highly competitive with numerous players operating in it.

The global facility management services market was valued at $1,253.30 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,525.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7024

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is further driving the growth of the facility management services market. The trend of outsourcing non-core activities is expected to continue in the future, as more and more organizations seek to optimize their operations and reduce costs.

Leading market players in the global Facility Management Services Market include:

BVG India

Group Atalian (Arthur McKay & Co Ltd.)

CBRE Group Inc.

EMCOR Group Inc.

ISS World Services A/S

Knight Facilities Management

Quess Corp Ltd

Sodexo Inc.

Downer Group (Spotless Group)

Tenon Group.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Facility Management Services market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Facility Management Services market.

The Facility Management Services market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined from 2020-2030 to target the financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Purchase Inquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7024

Facility Management Services Market Segmentation:

By Type

Outsourced

In-house

Others

By End-user

Commercial

Institutional

Public/Infrastructure

Industrial

Others

Buy this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/862dbf0e1583bf93a6c99f7c66679ba1



More Reports -

Semiconductor Production Equipment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semiconductor-production-equipment-market-A08267

Demolition Robots Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/demolition-robots-market

Smart Packaging Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-packaging-market

Wooden Decking Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wooden-decking-market-A14476