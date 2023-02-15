India Water Pumps Market Size is Projected to Surpass US$ 2.4 Billion By 2028 | Growth Rate of 5.26%
Water pumps are mechanical or electromechanical devices designed to move water through pipes or hoses by generating a pressure differential.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “India Water Pumps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on India water pumps market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India water pumps market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.26% during 2023-2028.
Water pumps are mechanical devices that are used to transport water from one location to another. They vary in shape and size, from small portable units to large, stationary systems that can pump thousands of gallons per minute and can be powered by electricity, gasoline, diesel, or manual labor. They are designed to handle different types of liquids, including water, oil, and chemicals and are an essential tool for many industries and households, as they enable the movement of water for various purposes. They play a vital role in maintaining adequate water supply for agricultural, commercial, and residential use, such as draining flooded areas, circulating water in fountains and aquariums, and transferring water from one storage container to another.
Market Trends:
The increasing demand for water pumps in various end-use industries is driving the market in India. Moreover, the rising awareness about the importance of water conservation and the need for efficient water management practices has led to the adoption of advanced water pumps that help reduce water wastage and improve water use efficiency, thereby contributing to the market. Additionally, the rising government regulations and initiatives to improve water and wastewater infrastructure are impacting the market favorably. Furthermore, continuous advancements in pump technology, including energy-efficient pumps and smart pumps, are creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, such as rapid industrialization and the growing infrastructural development projects, are also influencing the market across India.
India Water Pumps Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, pump type, pump capacity and application.
Breakup by Type:
• Centrifugal
• Positive Displacement
Breakup by Pump Type:
• Submersible Pumps
• Multistage Pumps
• End Suction Pumps
• Split Case Pumps
• Engineered Pumps
• Others
Breakup by Pump Capacity:
• Up to 3 HP
• 3-5 HP
• 5-10 HP
• 10-15 HP
• 15-20 HP
• 20-30 HP
• More Than 30 HP
Breakup by Application:
• Agriculture
• Building Services
• Water and Wastewater
• Power
• Oil and Gas
• Lift Irrigation
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
