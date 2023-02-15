Securing US$ 930.1 Million, global Polymer Concrete Market to flourish at a 7.5% CAGR until 2033: PMR Report

Polymer Concrete Market by Material Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Epoxy Based, and Others), Vinyl esters may be made inexpensively and can withstand corrosive and chemical solutions.

Global Market Study on Polymer Concrete: Growing Adoption in Repair & Maintenance of Infrastructure

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global Polymer Concrete Market of has reported a revenue of US$ 419.2 Million in 2022. The 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟗𝟑𝟎.𝟏 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑. The global market has projected a value of 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟓% from 2023 to 2033.

The market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for polymer concrete in various construction applications, such as bridge decks, parking structures, industrial floors, and sewer pipes. The growing focus on sustainable construction materials and the rising investments in infrastructure development are also contributing to the market growth.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a report on the global polymer concrete market. The report provides detailed valuation on key market dynamics, such as the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, along with detailed information about the polymer concrete market structure. This market research report presents exclusive facts and figures about how the polymer concrete market will grow over the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.

Increasing demand from various end-use industries such as construction and automotive are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. The government initiatives in various countries such as tax incentives, subsidies, etc., are also expected to fuel the market growth. Additionally, growth in the manufacturing sector in developing countries such as China and India is projected to create new opportunities for the polymer concrete manufacturers in these regions.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the polymer concrete market, as well as manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and investors, as it can help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers in the polymer concrete market can leverage the information and statistics presented in PMR’s research report.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬-

• BASF SE

• Sika AG

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Dudick Inc.

• ACO Group

• Kwik Bond Polymers LLC

• Sauereisen Inc.

• Hubbell Power Systems Inc.

• Forte Composites, Inc.

• ULMA - Architectural Solutions

• Sandmix Sp. z o.o. S.K.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the global polymer concrete market is segmented into 𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐱𝐲, 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐲𝐥 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫, and others. Among these, the epoxy segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to its high strength, durability, and chemical resistance properties.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market is segmented into 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥, and others. The infrastructure segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to the increasing investments in infrastructure development and the growing demand for durable construction materials.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: The global polymer concrete market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing investments in infrastructure development, rapid urbanization, and the increasing demand for sustainable construction materials. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth, driven by the growing focus on sustainable construction practices and the rising demand for high-performance construction materials.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐌𝐑’𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Which region is anticipated to hold a prominent market share over the forecast period?

What will be the key driving factors propelling the demand for polymer concrete during the forecast period?

How will current trends will impact the polymer concrete market?

Who are the significant market participants in the polymer concrete market?

What are the crucial strategies of prominent players in the polymer concrete market to upscale their positions in this landscape?

