Baby Drinks Market Size ( CAGR of 7.9% ) Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Segmentation and Outlook During 2022-2031

Increase in participation of the working women population has led to a rise in the number of women professionals who prefer ready-to-eat nutritious products.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Baby Drinks Market generated $30.96 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $67.10 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2333

Increase in the number of working professionals, rise high nutrition content in baby drinks, change in lifestyle, and increase in disposable income of people in the emerging economies drive the growth of the global baby drinks market. However, drop in the global birth rate and food safety concerns and hinders the market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of baby drinks, free from ingredients, such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives, and use of certified organic milk in the infant formula create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲:

According to the global baby drinks market trends, the players operating have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their baby drinks market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include, Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Danone S.A., HIPP GmbH & CO. VERTRIEB KG, NESTLE S.A., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, The Kraft Heinz Company, BOBBIE, and Holle Baby Food AG.

𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗥 - 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 & 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8fc6e5500dd3e873d4cfca21e9447518

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed approximately half share of the global market in 2021. Developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China display a huge growth potential for this market on account of high consumption of baby drinks productin these countries to cater the market demand by nursing mothers.

𝗞𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗬

-> On the basis of baby drinks market analysis for region, Asia-Pacificaccounted for the largest revenue share of the global market, registering a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031, followed by North America.

-> On the basis of baby drinks market trends in 2021, the 12-36 month, application segment accounted for approximately 50% share, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

-> North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031 in the baby drinks market forecast period.

-> In 2021, the U.S. generated the highest revenue, accounting for approximately 20% share of the global baby drinks industry.

-> South Africa is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.0% during the study period.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2333

The baby drinks market segments are on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte. By application, the market is segmented into <6 months, 6-12 months, 12-36 months, and >36 months. By distribution channel, the industry are broadly classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, convenience stores, online channel, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-baby-infant-formula-market-A10849

Canada Baby Food Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canada-baby-food-market

Goat Milk Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/goat-milk-market

A2 Milk Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/a2-milk-market-A06359

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.