Cloud Managed Services Market Valuation Worth USD 319.4 Bn by 2031, At 14.5% CAGR – Report by Allied Market Research

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global cloud managed services market based on service type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers an extensive analysis of drivers and opportunities, Covid-19 impact, top segments, regions, and key market players. This report provides a source of guidance for leading market players, shareholders, investors, and new entrants to take necessary steps for consolidating their presence and availing a strong position in the global market.

The global cloud managed services market generated $83.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $319.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in demand for cloud applications and less cost of cloud services and hyper-scaling capabilities drive the growth of the global cloud managed services market.

Major industry players such as - Accenture, ALE USA, Inc., ALE International, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Atos SE, Cloudticity, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Datacom Group Ltd., FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, NEC Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Rackspace Technology, and Wipro.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global cloud managed services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global cloud managed services industry share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Based on service type, the managed infrastructure services segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the managed security services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments including managed business services, managed network services, managed mobility services, and managed communication and collaboration services.

The research offers competitive scenario by analyzed the aforementioned market players based on business performance, business segment analysis, and key developments. These insights are helpful in determining market competition and investment feasibility for investors.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

