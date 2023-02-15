Arthur Lawrence Announces Plans To Launch Arthur Lawrence Arabia, Supporting KSA’s Social And Economic Growth

Arthur Lawrence announces launch of Arthur Lawrence Arabia at LEAP 2023

PEARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S.-based Arthur Lawrence announced its plans to launch Arthur Lawrence Arabia at the second edition of the annual global tech summit, LEAP, held from February 6 to 9, 2023, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre, Saudi Arabia.

Given that tech innovators and experts come together at this annual conference to network, build partnerships, and explore ideas that can boost their operations, Arthur Lawrence announced its commitment to enable businesses in the KSA region to effectively navigate the ongoing digital transformation by building a digital workforce that bridges the gap between people and technology.

Arthur Lawrence’s Managing Partner Wajid Mirza commented at the event, “Saudi Arabia is among the top 10 fastest growing countries in the digital and e-commerce realms and is currently one of the largest markets for tech and innovation-based businesses. We are thrilled with our expansion plans for Arthur Lawrence Arabia as this move will help us tap into an emerging market in a timely fashion, moving us closer to fulfilling our vision of creating exceptional value across the globe through our tech, talent and BPM solutions.”

With this, we are eagerly looking forward to creating exceptional value in KSA in line with its Vision 2030, helping shape the future of the Kingdom in a plethora of diverse industries, catering to thousands of small and medium to large-sized enterprises, and being an important, strong and reliable player in the region.”

This year, Arthur Lawrence celebrates its 20th anniversary as well, commemorating their proven track record of delivering management and technology consulting solutions with offices, operations, and employees in the USA, the UK, Canada, the Middle East, Pakistan, and India



About Arthur Lawrence:

Arthur Lawrence is a management and technology consulting firm with expertise in talent acquisition, business process management, and digital transformation solutions.

We believe that every client deserves exceptional resources to help transform their business. With that at the forefront, we are driven by the idea of “improving lives for every employee, client and partner” and that helps us to continue to create a lasting impact.

Our partnerships with organizations among the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 lists, and our alliance with the Big Four firms and leading technology giants are a result of our commitment to delivering exceptional results. Our people are consultants, strategists, designers, innovators, engineers and technologists. We operate globally from offices across the US, the UK, the Middle East and Pakistan.

To learn more, visit our website: www.arthurlawrence.net