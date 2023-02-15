Earthquake in Turkey: Moroccan Community Mobilized to Support Victims

MOROCCO, February 15 - The Morocco Foundation launched, on Monday, a solidarity campaign with the victims of the violent earthquake that hit, on February 06, the south of Turkey, leaving tens of thousands dead and injured.

This initiative, initiated in partnership with the Turkish association "Sadakataşı", is marked by the launch of the "Charity Bridge" campaign, aimed at collecting donations and aid from individuals and institutions to support the victims, the Foundation, which represents the Moroccan community in Turkey, said in a statement.

The Moroccan community in Turkey "supports the Turkish people in good times and bad times. It has, in fact, mobilized with agencies in charge of disaster and emergency management, such as "AFAD" and the Red Crescent, or through the municipalities, to provide assistance," said the president of the Foundation, Ayoub Salem, quoted in the statement.

"The Morocco Foundation has reached out since day one and organized media and awareness campaigns, and today we are in the middle of this campaign to collect donations and aid from individuals and institutions to support those affected in Turkey," he added.

The earthquake, which occurred, on Feb. 06 at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of about 17.9 kilometers, caused hundreds of buildings to collapse in the Turkish localities of "Kahramanmaraş," "Gaziantep," "Adana," "Malatya," "Diyarbakir," "Sanliurfa" and "Osmaniye."

MAP: 14 February 2023