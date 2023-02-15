Urinalysis Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2030
Growing prevalence of Urinary Tract Infection (UTIs), liver & kidney diseases & diabetes is a significant factor driving global urinalysis market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Urinalysis Market size is expected to reach USD 6.49 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 7.2% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of UTI, diabetes, and kidney diseases such as Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), polycystic kidney disease , and acute kidney failure, rapid advancements in technology in urinalysis methods for early diagnosis, and growing adoption of automated urinalysis in various hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare centers are major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, innovative technological advancements in urine analysis instrumentation, new biomarkers, and a reinvigorated comprehension of strategic value of urinalysis in medical science have focused on urine analysis for early detection and treatment of kidney disease, pregnancy as well as other co-morbidities, such as gestational diabetes, are also expected to drive market revenue growth.
Availability of refurbished urine analyzers is a major factor restraining market revenue growth. These products provide same functionality as a new equipment but at a lower cost. Several small and medium-sized laboratories rely on low-cost refurbished systems and it is also probable that urine samples will be difficult to preserve and transport to testing facilities. Targets of interest may potentially deteriorate during the transfer of samples including test strips. Furthermore, sample contamination can occur as a result of poor collection practices when samples are gathered to allow for expression of results based on a certain time interval and urine volume. As a result, aforementioned factors are restraining market revenue growth.
The report further divides the Urinalysis market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Urinalysis market.
Urinalysis Market Segmentation
Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Consumables
Pregnancy and Fertility Kits
Dipsticks
Disposables
Reagents
Instruments
Automated Urine Analyzers
Biochemical Urine Analyzers
Sediment Urine Analyzers
Microscopy Analyzers
Flow Cytometry Analyzers
Integrated Urine Analyzers
Semi-automated Urine Analyzers
Point-of-Care Urine Analyzers
Test-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Pregnancy & Fertility Tests
Biochemical Urinalysis
Laboratory Tests
POC Tests
Sediment Urinalysis
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Disease Screening
Urinary Tract Infections
Kidney Diseases
Diabetes
Liver Diseases
Others
Pregnancy and Fertility
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospitals and Clinics
Home Care Settings
Research Laboratories and Institutes
Regional Segmentation
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report also studies the key companies of the Urinalysis market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.
Some players analyzed in the report are:
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Cardinal Health
Abbott, Danaher
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Quidel Corporation
Becton, Dickson and Company (BD)
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Others
Key Questions Answered by the Report:
Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?
What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?
What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Urinalysis market?
What are the key product types and applications of the Urinalysis industry?
What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
How is the competitive landscape of the Urinalysis market?
Who are the key players in the industry?
What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?
What will be the valuation of the Urinalysis Market by 2030?
