Urinalysis Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2030

Growing prevalence of Urinary Tract Infection (UTIs), liver & kidney diseases & diabetes is a significant factor driving global urinalysis market revenue growth

Urinalysis Industry Trends – Rising prevalence of chronic renal disease, hypertension, and diabetes and well-established sophisticated healthcare in the North American region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Urinalysis Market size is expected to reach USD 6.49 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 7.2% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of UTI, diabetes, and kidney diseases such as Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), polycystic kidney disease , and acute kidney failure, rapid advancements in technology in urinalysis methods for early diagnosis, and growing adoption of automated urinalysis in various hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare centers are major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, innovative technological advancements in urine analysis instrumentation, new biomarkers, and a reinvigorated comprehension of strategic value of urinalysis in medical science have focused on urine analysis for early detection and treatment of kidney disease, pregnancy as well as other co-morbidities, such as gestational diabetes, are also expected to drive market revenue growth.

Availability of refurbished urine analyzers is a major factor restraining market revenue growth. These products provide same functionality as a new equipment but at a lower cost. Several small and medium-sized laboratories rely on low-cost refurbished systems and it is also probable that urine samples will be difficult to preserve and transport to testing facilities. Targets of interest may potentially deteriorate during the transfer of samples including test strips. Furthermore, sample contamination can occur as a result of poor collection practices when samples are gathered to allow for expression of results based on a certain time interval and urine volume. As a result, aforementioned factors are restraining market revenue growth.

The report further divides the Urinalysis market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Urinalysis market.

Urinalysis Market Segmentation

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Consumables

Pregnancy and Fertility Kits

Dipsticks

Disposables

Reagents

Instruments

Automated Urine Analyzers

Biochemical Urine Analyzers

Sediment Urine Analyzers

Microscopy Analyzers

Flow Cytometry Analyzers

Integrated Urine Analyzers

Semi-automated Urine Analyzers

Point-of-Care Urine Analyzers

Test-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Pregnancy & Fertility Tests

Biochemical Urinalysis

Laboratory Tests

POC Tests

Sediment Urinalysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Disease Screening

Urinary Tract Infections

Kidney Diseases

Diabetes

Liver Diseases

Others

Pregnancy and Fertility

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Urinalysis market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cardinal Health

Abbott, Danaher

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quidel Corporation

Becton, Dickson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Others

