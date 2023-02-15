Interoperability Solution in Healthcare Market Size Expected to Reach USD 8.30 Billion by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing healthcare expenses, along with government initiatives to enhance safety and quality of care is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Interoperability Solution in Healthcare Market Size – USD 3.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.0%, Market Trends – Rising emphasis on patient safety globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global interoperability solution in healthcare market size reached USD 3.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing healthcare expenses, along with government initiatives to enhance safety and quality of care are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

The rising need to shore up healthcare spending, as well as governing measures to improve patient care quality, are expected to drive the market revenue growth. Individual health data mobilization across the complete spectrum of health care providers allows coordinated, safe, and high-quality treatment which helps finance reforms, transparency initiatives, and individuals' ability to control their health. However, in making optimal use of interoperability solutions and ensuring their effective implementation, healthcare organizations are working holistically on data transfer and implementation strategies that cover the whole patient care continuum.

The increase in government initiatives to promote healthcare institutions to utilize Electronic Health Records (EHRs) is supporting revenue growth of interoperability solutions in the healthcare market. Additionally, the need to reduce unnecessary expenses of healthcare facilities is expected to increase the adoption of interoperability solutions in the healthcare market.

The use of EHR software in both developed and developing regions would benefit the growth of corporate interoperability with healthcare data. The platform for data interoperability has garnered attention in recent years as a result of the rising requirement to provide effective healthcare services. Increasing healthcare expenditures will need the use of data interoperability solutions to allow healthcare companies to access patients' medical information, reducing the number of repeated checks and improving management across multiple divisions within the business. However, a lack of awareness about interoperability software for healthcare data in developing economies can hinder revenue growth of the market over the forecasted period.

The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the interoperability solution in healthcare market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the interoperability solution in healthcare market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

Radical Highlights from the Report:

The semantic segment is expected to register a fast CAGR during the forecast period because it facilitates the virtual sharing of medical details between separate approved parties and clinicians along with all compatible EHR and other programs to increase healthcare delivery system capabilities, protection, consistency, and effectiveness

The solutions segment is expected to register a fast CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need for more awareness of patient health knowledge and the increasing usage of healthcare information technology to improve treatment quality and patient satisfaction

The diagnostics segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for more efficient information sharing for disease diagnosis, such precise and accurate assessments allow healthcare practitioners to analyze accurately the condition of the patients, including knowledge evaluation, comprising the background of medication and allergies, the diagnostics application, etc.

The market in North America is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period due to rising cancer incidence and increasing research and innovation activities in interoperability solutions in healthcare, as well as adequate government support.

The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the interoperability solution in healthcare market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

InterSystems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation Inc., Orion Health Group Limited, Koninklijke Philips NV, Epic Systems Corporation, ViSolve Inc., Infor Inc., iNTERFACEWARE, and Quality Systems Inc.

Furthermore, the report covers a comprehensive overview of the key regions and market segmentation into types and applications. The regional analysis of the global interoperability solution in healthcare market considers key geographical regions of the world to study different aspects of the market. The market is segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Emergen Research has segmented the healthcare analytics market on the basis of level, product type, application, end-use, and region:

Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Semantic

Foundational

Structural

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Services

Solutions

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Treatments

Diagnostics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Healthcare Provider

Healthcare Payer

Life Science Companies

The report covers the analysis of the factors anticipated to drive the Global interoperability solution in healthcare Market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report considers 2021 as the base year and 2019-2020 as the historical years. It puts examines drivers and restraints of the interoperability solution in healthcare market and analyzes their impact on the industry throughout the forecast period.

