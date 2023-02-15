Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market has witnessed a growth from USD 1,725.4 Million from 2022 to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of clinical trials & support available for the development of gene therapy is a key factor driving viral vector & plasmid manufacturing market

Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size – USD 517.4 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.3%, Market Trends – Technological advancement in manufacturing vectors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global viral vector & plasmid manufacturing market size reached USD 517.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Viral vector & plasmid manufacturing market revenue growth is driven by factors such as the increasing number of clinical trials & support available for the development of gene therapy. Potential uses in experimental approaches to drug delivery, technological advancement in manufacturing vectors, and increase in awareness regarding gene therapies are contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Viral vectors are methods that molecular biologists frequently utilize to convey genetic information into cells. This procedure can be performed in vivo (in a living creature) or in cell culture (in vitro). Viruses have evolved specific molecular systems for transporting their genomes efficiently into the cells they infect. Transduction refers to the transport of genes or other genetic information by a vector, and transduced cells are those that have been infected.

The viral vector is the most efficient method for modifying a specific cell type or tissue, and it can be modified to express therapeutic genes. Several viral species are now under investigation as potential vectors for delivering genes to cells for transient or permanent transgenic expression. Poxviruses Adenoviruses (Ads), retroviruses (retroviruses and lentiviruses), adeno-associated viruses, herpes simplex viruses, and baculoviruses, are among them. The choice of viruses for routine clinical usage depends on transgenic expression efficiency, production simplicity, toxicity, safety, and stability.

Rising demand for viral vector and plasmid-based gene therapies stimulate continued attempts to improve viral vector production, hence driving market expansion. Improving viral vector and plasmid production for gene therapy applications is a vital step in developing a viable end product. In recent years, service providers, such as contract development and production companies, have increased their capacity for producing viral vectors and improved their technology for creating viral vectors. In the past decade, there have been significant advances in the use of viral vectors in gene therapy, particularly gene-modified cell therapy.

Manufacturing viral vectors are difficult. It is difficult to scale up residual technologies adopted from academic research. In addition, technological obstacles and talent shortages hinder the expansion of capacity. Globally, relatively new market for gene therapy and cell therapy is severely fragmented. Several Contract Manufacturing and Research Organizations (CMO/CROs) have the ability to help with viral vector shortages and demand. Few of the larger enterprises are competent in commercial operations, and there are few options for companies to increase their own capacity.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market players.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Brammer Bio, Cobra Biologics, Cell, and Gene Therapy Catapult, FinVector Vision Therapies, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, MassBiologics, SIRION Biotech, Merck KGaA Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Unique NV, among others.

Further key findings from the report:

Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) segment accounted for a rapid revenue share in 2021. AAV is vital for gene therapy as a viral vector. It is favorable because of its broad tropism, low immunogenicity, absence of disease association, and capacity for efficient and long-lasting gene transfer. AAV can only package around 5 kb of single-stranded DNA. Gene therapy using Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) as vectors has emerged as a novel treatment technique with the potential to result in substantial disease modification or even cures for numerous monogenic diseases.

Vaccinology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the efficiency benefits offered by this method. Positivity is characterized by broad immune response induction, minimal risk profiles, and straightforward production. The fact that AAV can create episomal genes while integrating into the host genome has led EMA to approve its use in clinical situations.

The multiple myeloma segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. High-quality plasmid DNA is required for manufacture of cell and gene therapies and is in high demand. This has demanded the optimization of production in order to meet volume and quality standards for usage in the production of medications. Understanding every part of the process is important for the success of mass production. With high demand and demanding quality standards, it is important to identify industry experts that can identify crucial optimization opportunities for Plasmid DNA (pDNA) production and provide solutions to production-related issues.

Market in North America accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. As a result of the growing number of cancer patients and the expansion of biotechnology industry, North America is experiencing an increase in cancer diagnoses, which is driving revenue growth of the market in this region. The presence of prominent companies in the region, such as Amgen Inc., Bluebird Bio, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which are concentrating on growing their global footprint, is an important factor driving revenue growth of the market.

On 19 January 2021, Cognate BioServices' gene therapy business, Cobra Biologics, announced a multi-phase expansion of its plasmid DNA services as a continuation of its gene therapy services growth initiative for viral vectors and plasmid DNA. This includes a quadrupling of HQ (High Quality) DNA manufacturing capacity as well as addition of additional clinical and commercial GMP DNA facilities at its European operations.

Viral vectors are a target for gene transfer due to their high transport capacity, efficient gene distribution, and stable gene expression. An increasing preference in the registration of clinical trials on viral vector-mediated gene therapy is evident for viral vectors in gene transfer.

In view of the growing possibilities in the output of vectors, the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) make a concentrated attempt to gain sustainable market advantages.

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market size

2.2 Latest viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market key players

3.2 Global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Information found nowhere else

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Emergen Research study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the viral vector and plasmid manufacturing Market, 2022 to 2030, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

How will this Report Benefit you?

An Emergen Research report of 250 pages features 194 tables, 189 charts, and graphics. Our new study is ideal for anyone who wants to learn about the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market commercially and deeply, as well as to analyze the market segments in depth. With the help of our recent study, you can analyze the entire regional and global market for viral vector and plasmid manufacturing. To increase market share, you must obtain financial analysis of the entire market and its segments. Our research suggests there are significant opportunities in this rapidly expanding market for energy storage technology. Look at how you might take advantage of these revenue-generating opportunities. Additionally, the research will help you develop growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and improve business productivity by enabling you to make better strategic decisions.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size Worth USD 1,725.4 Million in 2030