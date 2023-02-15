Indian Advertising Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Segments, Growth and Business Opportunities by 2027
The expanding urbanization and the escalating focus among companies on enhancing customer retention and attracting new buyers are primarily driving the market.SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indian Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Indian advertising market size reached INR 667 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,272 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2022-2027.
Advertising represents marketing strategies that involve the paid promotion of brands, services, and products to attract customers and improve sales of companies. They mainly include roadside hoardings, video and image content on social media platforms or television, event bulletins, electronic and print newsletters, etc. Advertising solutions help organizations to introduce a new product in the market and enable them to build a competitive advantage, reach the target audience, and sustain in the market competition. They even support salesmanship and educate business customers. As a result, advertising services fund extensive applications across numerous sectors in India, including automotive, retail, healthcare, banking, travel and tourism, etc.
Indian Advertising Industry Trends:
The expanding urbanization and the escalating focus among companies on enhancing customer retention and attracting new buyers are primarily driving the Indian advertising market. In addition to this, the shifting preferences toward digital advertising, owing to the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and widespread reliance on smartphones, tablets, and laptops, are also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the growing consumer inclination for online shopping and the elevating improvements in the e-commerce infrastructure that are encouraging businesses to raise investments in aggressive marketing strategies, celebrity endorsements, promotional activities, and innovative packaging solutions are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the introduction of subscription-based media and entertainment channel models, the emerging trend of advertisement through key sporting events, such as Indian Premier League and sports expo in India, and the inflating spending of the government bodies on political advertising are expected to bolster the Indian advertising market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the Indian advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• JWT India
• Ogilvy & Mather India
• DDB Mudra Group
• FCB-Ulka Advertising Ltd.
• Rediffusion - DY&R
• McCann Erickson India
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the Indian advertising market based on television advertising, print advertising, radio advertising, internet/online advertising, mobile advertising and outdoor advertising.
• Television Advertising Market
• Print Advertising Market
• Radio Advertising Market
• Internet/Online Advertising Market
• Mobile Advertising Market
• Outdoor Advertising Market
