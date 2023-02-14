Bridgestone Supports Relief Efforts for Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Bridgestone Corporation would like to express its deepest sympathy to all the people affected by the earthquake that struck near the Turkish-Syrian border on February 6, 2023 and wishes for a speedy and full recovery for the people and communities.

Bridgestone will donate one million Euros through the Red Cross and a local foundation to support relief and rebuilding efforts for the people and areas affected by the earthquake. Brisa, a joint venture of Bridgestone Corporation and Sabanci Holding and Turkey’s tyre industry leader, has already provided needed supplies to the affected areas.

The company’s donation is in line with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment* – the broad, global corporate commitment that clearly defines the value the company is promising to deliver to society, customers, and future generations in eight focus areas.



*The Bridgestone E8 Commitment: The Bridgestone Group newly established its corporate commitment, the “Bridgestone E8 Commitment” to realize its vision: “Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company.” This commitment will serve as the Group’s axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The “Bridgestone E8 Commitment” consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter “E” (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through Bridgestone-like “purpose” and “process,” together with employees, society, its partners and customers to realize a sustainable society. News Release: Bridgestone Announces “Bridgestone E8 Commitment” toward 2030



