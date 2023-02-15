Wireless Charging Market To Expand At A Steady 23.8% CAGR Over The Assessment Period By 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for wireless charging technology and systems in the healthcare industry and for electric vehicles are key factors driving market growth

Wireless Charging Market Size – USD 3.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.8% – Increasing need among end-users to minimize use of wired recharging of different devices. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless charging market size reached USD 3.52 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly robust CAGR of 23.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global wireless charging market growth is primarily driven by growing demand for wireless charging technologies and devices, and demand is especially high in the healthcare industry. Growing demand for electric vehicles is further expected to boost growth of the global wireless charging market growth over the forecast period. Demand for electric cars is growing at a rapid pace due to advantages such as reduced maintenance and cost-effective functionality. Electric vehicles (EVs) are powered by battery packs, which are charged with electricity. Over the years, car manufacturers have initiated utilizing wireless charging because the technology is novel and convenient to use. EVs currently require to be charged using physical cable and charging port or pad attached to an electric source. Wireless charging offers advanced functionality since there is no requirement for plug-in charging wires. Increasing tendency among end-users to minimize wire-related recharging technologies of different devices is expected to propel global wireless charging market growth in the near future.

However, high costs of production as compared to standard wired charger technologies and devices is expected to restrain growth of the global wireless charging market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Texas Instruments Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, WiTricity Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Powermat Technologies Ltd, TDK Corporation, Energous Corporation, Ossia Inc., and ZenS B.V.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Radio Frequency

Inductive

Resonance

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Geographical Scenario:

The global Wireless Charging market has been categorized into several important geographical regions. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Wireless Charging market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

