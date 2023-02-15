India Roofing Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 9.7 Billion By 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.64%
Roofing is the method of constructing a cover for interior spaces to provide support to the walls and protect the enclosed area from harsh environmental factorsBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “India Roofing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on India roofing market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India roofing market size reached US$ 6.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.64% during 2023-2028.
Roofing refers to the process of covering a building's roof with materials that protect it from rain, snow, and wind. It is manufactured using slate, copper, ridge cap, plastic cement, and base ply and sheet. This method involves measuring and cutting roofing materials to fit the roof's dimensions, installing underlayment, and flashing to ensure water tightness, fastening the roofing materials to the roof deck, and sealing joints and edges to prevent leaks. It adds significant value to buildings, improves their durability, and offers protection against harsh environmental conditions. Roofing materials can vary depending on factors, such as location, budget, and building style and its installation process can also differ and requires specialized knowledge and tools.
Market Trends:
One of the key factors driving the market in India is the rising number of construction projects. Moreover, shifting consumer preferences from conventional roofing materials towards reliable product variants on account of inflating disposable income levels is contributing to the overall demand. In response to this, numerous leading players are heavily investing in developing roofing materials with improved insulation, energy efficiency, and sustainability, which are gaining prominence among individuals. Apart from this, the emerging trend of clear roofing panels in patios, sunrooms, and places that need natural light through the roof is significantly supporting the market. Other factors, such as the emerging concept of green building, changing climate and weather patterns and rapid urbanization, are creating a positive market outlook.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• Bansal Roofing Products Limited
• CK Birla Group
• Everest Industries Limited
• Hindalco Industries Ltd.
• JWS Steel Coated Products Limited
• Tata Bluescope Steel
India Roofing Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, material type, type and application.
Breakup by Material Type:
• Bituminous
• Tiles
• Metal
• Plastic
• Others
Breakup by Type:
• Flat Roof
• Slope Roof
Breakup by Application:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
