Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,322 in the last 365 days.

Serbia National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I want to congratulate the people of Serbia as you celebrate your Statehood Day.

The United States values the strategic partnership we enjoy with Serbia to advance a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for all citizens of the Western Balkans.

The United States is a strong supporter of Serbia’s EU ambitions.  We are committed to working with you and our EU partners toward this important goal.  I welcomed Serbia’s constructive engagement with U.S, EU, French, German, and Italian officials during a recent visit to Belgrade.  I am confident that normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo will bring security and prosperity for Serbia and all citizens of the Western Balkans.  Certainly, Serbian and Kosovan leaders will make difficult compromises to achieve these goals, but the rewards for the Serbian people – and the entire region – will be vast.

I also call on Serbia to support Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified, and brutal war.  The United States welcomed Serbia’s messages of support for Ukraine at the United Nations – and we must be united in supporting the Ukrainian people’s right to choose their own future.

I am pleased our two countries recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create liaison positions for Serbian diplomats within the U.S. Department of State.  This unique program will not only foster a better understanding of our respective foreign policy goals and objectives but will forge new channels of communication and build lasting partnerships.

I wish all the people of Serbia peace, prosperity, and happiness on your national day.

You just read:

Serbia National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.