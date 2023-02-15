Serbia National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I want to congratulate the people of Serbia as you celebrate your Statehood Day.

The United States values the strategic partnership we enjoy with Serbia to advance a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for all citizens of the Western Balkans.

The United States is a strong supporter of Serbia’s EU ambitions. We are committed to working with you and our EU partners toward this important goal. I welcomed Serbia’s constructive engagement with U.S, EU, French, German, and Italian officials during a recent visit to Belgrade. I am confident that normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo will bring security and prosperity for Serbia and all citizens of the Western Balkans. Certainly, Serbian and Kosovan leaders will make difficult compromises to achieve these goals, but the rewards for the Serbian people – and the entire region – will be vast.

I also call on Serbia to support Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified, and brutal war. The United States welcomed Serbia’s messages of support for Ukraine at the United Nations – and we must be united in supporting the Ukrainian people’s right to choose their own future.

I am pleased our two countries recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create liaison positions for Serbian diplomats within the U.S. Department of State. This unique program will not only foster a better understanding of our respective foreign policy goals and objectives but will forge new channels of communication and build lasting partnerships.

I wish all the people of Serbia peace, prosperity, and happiness on your national day.