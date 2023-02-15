Global Electric Insulator Market Production, Trade Statistics,and Market Forecast 2023-2030

Global Electric Insulator Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Electric Insulator Market was valued at USD 12.63 Bn. In 2022. The global electric insulation market is expected to grow at 6.4% CAGR.

An electrical insulator prevents current from flowing unintentionally in an electrical system. The insulator is a critical part of the electrical system. It has a high resistance path through which virtually no current can flow. It is a material that allows the flow of electric currents or charges in one or more directions. It helps reduce the voltage that is passed through an electric circuit. It also helps to reduce the environmental impact and the emission of pollutants. This improves the performance of electronic systems. It protects against electrocution and electric shocks.

The major factors that will drive the market for insulation upwards are aging equipment and the growing gap between demand and supply in electricity distribution. This is further magnified by COVID conditions. There is also an increased emphasis on power generation to increase capacity. The insulator market will be strengthened by favorable legislative measures that promote uninterrupted electricity supply in developing countries.

The insulator market will see new opportunities as a result of the rapid growth in smart home and smart city projects around the globe. The insulator market revenue will be boosted by rising demand from the public sector, construction market, and automotive & transport sector. The insulator market will benefit from technology improvements and improved wireless communication technology to boost smart lighting.

The high cost of upgrading T&D infrastructures will be a significant restraining factor in the insulation industry.

The Electric Insulator market report covers the Top Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.

Alstom

Siemens Ag

ToshibA

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Hubbell Incorporated

Lapp Insulators

Maclean-Fogg

Seves Group

Segmentation of the Electric Insulator Market:

These are the main product categories included in the Electric Insulator market report:

Ceramic Insulators

Glass Insulators

Composite Insulators

Application in the Electric Insulator market report:

Cables & transmission lines

Transformers

Switchgears

Bus bars

Surge protection devices

Others

